Acclaimed Actor Leandro Taub Launches 'INSPIRE' Interview Series Featuring Top Latin American Figures

Leandro Taub, Argentine actor, filmmaker, author and host of INSPIRE, the original long-form interview series produced by Tikun Olam Media featuring leading voices from Latin America.

New York-based actor and artist Leandro Taub presents deep-dive conversations with Latin American leaders in sports, arts, media, and business.

INSPIRE was created to preserve the stories, lessons and creative journeys behind some of Latin America’s most remarkable people.” — Leandro Taub, Host and Executive Producer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Argentine actor, author, and filmmaker Leandro Taub , currently residing in New York City, has officially announced the global launch of his brand-new interview series, " INSPIRE | Historias de Éxito, Liderazgo y Desarrollo Personal." Produced by Tikun Olam Media , the high-impact show made its highly anticipated digital debut on Sunday, July 26, 2026, on YouTube, with new episodes scheduled to release every Sunday. Audio versions will soon expand to Spotify and Apple Podcasts, with major streaming platform distribution plans currently underway.Leandro Taub, an internationally recognized artist with a distinguished career in global cinema, has established himself as a prominent cultural figure in the United States and abroad. Best known for starring in Alejandro Jodorowsky's Cannes-selected feature "Endless Poetry," Travis Stevens' Tribeca-premiered horror thriller "A Wounded Fawn," and the award-winning feature "Externo"—which he also co-directed and produced—Taub brings his unique artistic vision, intellectual depth, and international acclaim to "INSPIRE."Designed as an extraordinary deep-dive talk show spanning 60 to 120 minutes per episode, "INSPIRE" explores the life stories, pivotal defining moments, high-performance mindsets, and personal growth strategies of Latin America’s most prominent leaders across film, music, sports, journalism, comedy, and business."With INSPIRE, our mission is to uncover the exact habits, philosophies, and resilience that allow top-tier visionaries to reach the absolute summit of their fields," says Leandro Taub. "Through intimate, unfiltered conversations, we aim to provide audiences worldwide with actionable wisdom, creative fuel, and profound inspiration."The stellar inaugural season features an exceptional lineup of high-profile guest icons, including actors, filmmakers, musicians, and industry pioneers:- Alfonso Herrera (Renowned Mexican Actor)- Zuria Vega (Prominent Mexican Actress)- Gonzalo Heredia (Acclaimed Argentine Actor & Writer)- Calu Rivero (Dignity) (Actress & Activist)- Paulina Dávila (Acclaimed Colombian Actress)- Emilia Attias (Actress, DJ & Host)- Daniela Cordero (Actress & TV Host)- Diego Dubcovsky (Film Producer)- Erika de la Rosa (Mexican Actress & Producer)- Leo Sujatovich (Legendary Composer & Musician)- Alejandro Moreno (International Sports & Rugby)- Bebe Contepomi (Iconic Music Journalist & TV Host)- Dalia Gutmann (Comedienne, Author & Host)- Alfonso Guerrero (Personal Growth Coach & Mentor)- Belén Chavanne (Actress & Model)- Ceci Ponce (Actress & TV Personality)- Chamalú (Author & Spiritual Leader)- Daniel Guebel (Award-Winning Author & Screenwriter)- Guido Adler (Celebrity & Commercial Photographer)- Iazua Larios (International Film & TV Actress)- Patricia Garza (Actress & Producer)- Sebastián Hoffman (Award-Winning Film Director)- Srta. Bimbo (Comedienne, Actress & Podcast Pioneer)The high-end production is helmed by Tikun Olam Media. The series is directed by Jonathan Taub and Leandro Taub, and produced by a distinguished creative team comprising Jonathan Taub, Leandro Taub, Facundo Taub, and Luciano Gilio, with post-production oversight by Danna Luz Taub and editing by Jorge Bozo."INSPIRE" stands out as a powerful bridge connecting Latin American excellence with global audiences, reaffirming Leandro Taub’s ongoing contribution to the international cultural landscape from his home base in New York City.Subscribers can watch new episodes every Sunday at https://www.youtube.com/@LeandroTaubOficial About INSPIRE:INSPIRE is an original long-form interview series hosted by the actor and author Leandro Taub. Created and produced by Leandro Taub, Jonathan Taub, Facundo Taub, Luciano Gilio and Tikun Olam Media, it features in-depth conversations with leading figures from Latin America across film, television, literature, sports, music, business, journalism, photography and the arts.About Leandro Taub:Leandro Taub is an Argentine actor, filmmaker, author and producer based in New York City. His work includes Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Endless Poetry, Travis Stevens’ A Wounded Fawn, and the award-winning feature Externo, which he co-directed and produced. Beyond film, he has published multiple books and continues developing original film, television and digital media projects connecting audiences across the Americas.About Tikun Olam Media:Tikun Olam Media is an international media production company dedicated to creating transformative cinematic content, high-impact shows, and thought-provoking storytelling designed to elevate global culture and consciousness.

INSPIRE Series Premiere hosted by Leandro Taub

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