Governor Spanberger Announces $7.3 Million in Disaster Relief Grants to Support Helene Recovery Efforts

Funding Will Boost Long-Term Recovery After Tropical Storm Helene Damaged Localities in Southwest Virginia

Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced $7.3 million in disaster relief grants to Giles and Washington counties and the Town of Fries to support long-term recovery after Tropical Storm Helene caused widespread damage and destruction in Southwest Virginia in 2024.

Giles and Washington counties will each receive $3.5 million to support the repair, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and replacement of disaster-damaged homes for low- and moderate-income households. The Town of Fries will receive $322,712 for the installation of a generator at its water treatment facility to ensure continuity of essential water services during power outages and future weather-related events.

“Tropical Storm Helene delivered historic and devastating impacts to Southwest Virginia — washing out roads, damaging homes, and overwhelming local infrastructure in ways that no community could — or should have to — shoulder alone,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “As Virginians continue rebuilding their lives, these disaster relief grants will help provide families and localities with the long-term support they need to fully recover. I am committed to supporting these communities, restoring what was lost, and building resilience so that when future storms come, Virginia is better prepared.”

With these awards, Virginia is disbursing funding received in 2025 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief (CDBG-DR) program, which assists communities in recovering from presidentially declared disasters and in mitigating risks from future hazards. The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is responsible for the administration of CDBG-DR funds within the Commonwealth.

“This funding plays a critical role in filling the gaps that remain long after the immediate crisis has passed,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “These coordinated and deployed investments ensure the households that are often the hardest hit and the last to recover receive the assistance they need. Through these grants, we’re not only repairing what was damaged, but also addressing long-standing vulnerabilities and reducing future risk. This is how we build stronger, more resilient communities across the Commonwealth.”

“Administering CDBG-DR funds is one of the most important responsibilities we have at DHCD, because it directly affects the stability and recovery of Virginia families,” said DHCD Director Dr. Tamarah Holmes. “Our team is committed to ensuring these dollars are delivered efficiently, transparently, and equitably so communities can rebuild safer, stronger, and with greater resilience. We look forward to working closely with local partners in Giles County, Washington County, the Town of Fries and other eligible localities as they move forward in their long-term recovery.”

To learn more about CDBG-DR, visit https://www.dhcd.virginia.gov/cdbg-dr.