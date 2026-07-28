Avpro, Inc. Announces the Promotion of Samantha Moorehead to Vice President of Strategy [ Annapolis, MD ]

Avpro, Inc., a leading aircraft brokerage firm today announced the promotion of Samantha Moorehead as Vice President of Strategy, effective July 2026.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avpro, Inc., a leading global aircraft brokerage, acquisition, and advisory firm, today announced the promotion of Samantha Moorehead to Vice President of Strategy.With almost a decade of distinguished service at Avpro, Sam has played a pivotal role in delivering exceptional client experiences. She has been instrumental in establishing Avpro’s reputation for running the industry’s most professional, organized, and high-touch transaction closing processes, earning consistent praise from clients, OEMs, attorneys, and escrow agents alike.In her new position, Sam will lead the firm’s strategic planning efforts and spearhead high-priority initiatives focused on growth, innovation, and market expansion.“We are thrilled to announce Sam’s well-deserved promotion,” said Bob Rabbitt, Managing Partner of Avpro. “Her deep expertise, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been invaluable to our success. We are confident she will drive significant value as we continue to strengthen our position in the global aviation market.”“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to step into this new role. It has been an honor to be part of such an exceptional team, and I’m excited for what lies ahead. I look forward to building upon our strong foundation, identifying new opportunities, and helping shape the next chapter of Avpro’s growth!”About Avpro, Inc.Founded in 1991, Avpro is a premier aircraft brokerage, acquisition, and advisory firm with over 35 years of experience in private aviation. The firm specializes in the sale, acquisition, and strategic advisory services for a wide range of business aircraft, including Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron and Embraer models. Known for its client-centric approach and unparalleled transaction expertise, Avpro serves high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and family offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.avprojets.com

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