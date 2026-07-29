FunnL Delivers $357 Million in B2B Client Revenue in 2025–2026

FunnL- Your complete end-to-end growth engine

End-to-end B2B growth engine replaces the average 8-tool tech stack as mid-market firms seek predictable, consolidated pipeline.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FunnL ( www.funnl.ai ), a mid-market and enterprise B2B growth partner, today announced it has surpassed $357 Million in client revenue in 2025–2026 alone. The milestone highlights a broader market transition: B2B organizations are actively dismantling sprawling technology stacks in favor of consolidated, end-to-end revenue delivery.Recent industry analysis reveals that the average B2B Sales Development Representative (SDR) currently manages 8 disconnected applications, with 73% of teams reporting significant overlap in functionality. At an average cost of $187 per rep per month in software licenses alone, this fragmented approach has created an “integration tax.” Teams spending heavily on disconnected data providers, outreach sequencers, and visitor identification tools report that reps spend only 28% of their time actively selling, with the remainder lost to context-switching and administrative upkeep.“Companies have spent the last five years buying a new point solution for every micro-task in the funnel,” said Alpesh Kumar, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer at FunnL. “The result is a fragmented, expensive infrastructure that actually slows down pipeline generation. The market is waking up to the reality that a disconnected tech stack doesn’t create revenue; it creates administrative overhead. At FunnL, we bypass the 8-tool average by operating as a single, integrated growth engine—handling the data, the outreach, and the meetings without the integration friction.”FunnL addresses this consolidation trend by providing a comprehensive, done-for-you solution that replaces the need for separate marketing and sales vendors. By combining demand generation appointment setting , video content production, social media management, account-based marketing, and creative production under one growth engine, FunnL eliminates the handoffs and data silos that typically stall B2B deals.The company currently supports more than 450 mid-market and enterprise clients across diverse sectors. By shifting the focus from software procurement to predictable revenue outcomes, FunnL enables organizations to build scalable growth engines without the operational drag of a bloated technology budget.“Crossing $350 Million reinforces what our clients have consistently shown us: revenue outcomes depend less on how many tools a company owns and more on whether its growth engine creates qualified buyer conversations,” Kumar added.About FunnLFounded in 2013, FunnL is a global B2B growth partner delivering measurable pipeline outcomes for mid-market and enterprise clients across North America and Europe. Its integrated growth engine spans demand generation, appointment setting, account-based marketing, video content production, social media management, and creative production — unified around the goal of scalable revenue outcomes. FunnL operates from offices in Philadelphia, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.funnl.ai Additional details on this milestone are available on the company's About Us page

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