Former Celebrity Cruises Senior Project Manager and Chief of Staff Jill Spencer Joins FL Based E-Comm Company OES Global

OES Global Inc welcomes Jill Spencer, Chief of Staff, to the team. The OES Global Inc headquarters in Pompano Beach, Florida. The OES Global Inc team.

Spencer joins OES Global as chief of staff after directing hotel operations across a 15-ship fleet at Celebrity Cruises.

It is an honor to welcome a professional of Jill's caliber. That she chose OES Global Inc. speaks to our mission, our growth, and the opportunity. This is a game changer for our team.” — Melissa Schechter, CEO and Founder, OES Global Inc.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OES Global, a Florida-based e-commerce company, has named Jill Spencer, a former senior project manager and chief of staff at Celebrity Cruises, part of Royal Caribbean Group, as its chief of staff. Spencer joined the company on July 27, 2026, and will support executive leadership, coordinate operations across OES Global Inc. 's portfolio of brands, and structure communication between leadership, partners, and internal teams.The hire reflects OES Global Inc.'s push to add senior leadership talent as it scales across its family of business-to-business e-commerce brands, which includes Traffic Cones For Less Hydration Depot , SD2K Valet, and Absorbents For Less.Spencer brings more than two decades of executive-support and operations experience. At Celebrity Cruises she served first as chief of staff to the chief executive officer and president and later as senior project manager for hotel operations, where she directed large-scale projects across a 15-ship fleet and coordinated teams spanning operations, marine, technical, design, safety, and finance. Most recently she was founder and principal of Executive Office Partners, an executive-operations practice, and earlier in her career she served as vice president of operations at PSP & Associates."It is an honor to welcome a professional of Jill's caliber to OES Global," said Melissa Schechter, chief executive officer and founder of OES Global. "Someone with her background and experience could have taken it anywhere, and the fact that she chose us speaks to our mission, our growth, and the opportunity ahead. Jill is the kind of leader we are building this company around, and she is the first of many senior hires we plan to make as we grow.""I was deliberate about where I wanted to invest the next chapter of my career, and OES Global stood out," said Spencer. "The growth, the ambition, and the people made the decision an easy one. I am proud to be part of this team."OES Global Inc. plans to continue expanding its leadership and operations teams across its brands as it grows, and is actively recruiting experienced professionals in operations, e-commerce, and brand management.About OES Global Inc.OES Global Inc. is a Florida-based e-commerce company headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, that operates a portfolio of business-to-business supply and service brands, including Traffic Cones For Less, Hydration Depot, SD2K Valet, and Absorbents For Less. The company serves construction, industrial, hospitality, and safety customers across the United States. OES Global is online at https://oesglobalinc.com/ ; phone 855-816-1400.

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