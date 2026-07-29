Rachel J. Lithgow to Host Book Signing and Conversation at Book Report

Rachel J. Lithgow. Photo Courtesy of Mike Ruiz "My Year of Really Bad Dates." Photo Courtesy of BookBrush Rachel J. Lithgow and her Dog Dexter. Photo Courtesy of Mike Ruiz

The evening will spotlight Lithgow’s latest memoir, My Year of Really Bad Dates, a fearless and funny deep-dive into life after divorce.

I’m humbled by the responses I have received. Strangers telling me how I've inspired them to seek help. Women telling me that this book encouraged them to speak their own truths in their lives.” — Rachel J. Lithgow

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author, historian, and cultural leader Rachel J. Lithgow will host a special book signing and live conversation on August 11th, 2026, at Book Report on 40 Main Street, Port Washington. The event is from 7:00 – 9:00 PM and will feature a conversation by Rachel Lithgow where she will explore themes of identity, empowerment, and starting over in midlife.

The evening will spotlight Lithgow’s latest memoir, My Year of Really Bad Dates, a fearless and funny deep-dive into life after divorce. With her signature wit and unfiltered honesty, Lithgow shares the highs and cringe-worthy lows of reentering the dating world after leaving a high-profile Hollywood marriage. The book offers an unflinching yet hilarious look at personal reinvention and the chaos of modern relationships, making it a must-read for anyone who's ever tried to swipe right in hopes of a fresh start.

Rachel brings a unique perspective to the table: she’s the former daughter-in-law of iconic actor John Lithgow, and a veteran leader in global cultural institutions. Her voice, self-aware, and refreshingly unfiltered offers something rare in the dating-memoir space: honesty without self-pity, humor without detachment. The audiobook adds an extra layer of nostalgia and pop-culture appeal with narration by actress Jodi Sweetin, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on Full House and Fuller House.

This event is open to the public. During the event, attendees can mingle while sipping red, white, and rosé wines, as well as soda and other refreshments. Guest can also enjoy a selection of delicious snacks, including a charcuterie spread. It's the perfect opportunity to unwind, connect with fellow attendees, and enjoy a memorable evening. Copies of My Year of Really Bad Dates will be available for purchase.

About Rachel J. Lithgow

As a celebrated writer, Lithgow brings an unusually candid voice to the dating-memoir genre and writes with a blend of humor, vulnerability, and unguarded self-awareness-honesty without self-pity.

The New York–born mother of two now based on Long Island, has dedicated over three decades to leading prominent cultural institutions around the world. A renowned historian and former cultural institution executive, her written work has appeared in The New York Times, Time, The Huffington Post, and The Jerusalem Post, among others. Her memoir marks a bold new chapter in a career defined by transformation, leadership, and commitment to truth and storytelling.

As Lithgow continues to host book events across the country, she has also become a sought-after voice on local and national television, where she offers dating advice grounded in lived experience rather than clichés. Through her advocacy and leadership, Lithgow continues to drive meaningful conversations and inspire action on critical humanitarian issues.

The celebrated author has written several screenplays and is actively working across multiple formats. Rachel is developing two completed, market-ready books, along with scripts intended for television and streaming platforms, establishing herself as a versatile television writer. Her projects include two screenplays and a historical fiction novel, King David, set in Queens between 1957 and 1977. She is continuously developing works of fiction that are being adapted into a serialized television concept.

“I’m humbled by the responses that I’ve received. Strangers telling me how I have inspired them to seek help. Women telling me that this book encouraged them to speak their own truths in their lives. I’ve been invited to book clubs all across the state and events and the feedback is always the same: thank you. There is no better payout for writing this book than that.”

Book Report

Nestled in the heart of Port Washington on Main Street, New York, Book Report is a welcoming new independent bookstore dedicated to bringing readers, writers, and the community together. With thoughtfully curated shelves featuring bestselling fiction, compelling nonfiction, children's books, local authors, and hidden literary gems, Book Report offers something for every reader. More than just a bookstore, it serves as a vibrant gathering place, hosting author talks, book signings, reading groups, and community events that celebrate the joy of books and conversation.

To Purchase My Year of Really Bad Dates:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DXD6FLJF?tag=kirkus-20&linkCode=osi&th=1&psc=1

https://www.instagram.com/iamrachellithgow/

http://www.racheljlithgow.com/

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