Wild Elm Launches to Define a New Category in Healthcare: Healthcare Orchestration

Wild Elm introduces Healthcare Orchestration, a new category helping healthcare organizations coordinate people, systems, and workflows.

Wild Elm introduces Healthcare Orchestration to help healthcare organizations improve patient access, scheduling, communications, and operational performance.

Healthcare has no shortage of software. The future of healthcare isn't built by adding more software. It's built by helping people, systems, and workflows work together more effectively.” — James Pereyra

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare organizations have invested billions of dollars in technology over the past decade, yet clinicians and care teams continue to spend too much of their day navigating fragmented systems, disconnected workflows, and administrative complexity. While healthcare has no shortage of software, many organizations still rely on people to bridge the gaps between systems, workflows, and departments.Today, Wild Elm announced its public launch, introducing its vision for Healthcare Orchestration - a new category focused on intelligently coordinating people, systems, and workflows across existing healthcare technologies. Rather than asking healthcare organizations to replace the platforms they already use, Healthcare Orchestration enables healthcare organizations to coordinate people, systems, and workflows as one connected operational ecosystem.Founded by healthcare operators who have spent decades leading multi-site healthcare organizations and global technology leaders who have built technology platforms serving hundreds of millions of users, Wild Elm combines deep operational expertise with world-class engineering to address one of healthcare's most persistent challenges.Wild Elm believes the future of healthcare isn't built by adding more software. It's built by helping people, systems, and workflows work together more effectively."Our mission is simple: Healthcare should feel human again," said James Pereyra, CEO and Co-Founder of Wild Elm. "Healthcare has no shortage of software. The challenge is that the systems healthcare organizations depend on often don't work together, leaving clinicians and care teams to bridge the gaps manually. We believe technology should quietly support the people delivering care - not create more work for them."Wild Elm is building the Healthcare Orchestration Platform for multi-site healthcare organizations, helping automate and coordinate patient access, scheduling, communications, and operational workflows across existing healthcare systems.The platform enables healthcare organizations to:● Improve patient access and scheduling● Coordinate providers, staff, rooms, equipment, and clinical resources through intelligent orchestration● Automate patient engagement across AI voice, SMS, and messaging channels● Reduce administrative burden while improving staff productivity● Increase operational visibility, resource utilization, and organizational performanceOver the past several months, Wild Elm has partnered closely with pilot healthcare organizations to refine the platform using real-world operational challenges. Early pilot deployments have already helped healthcare organizations identify overlooked operational issues, recover appointment opportunities, and prevent potential compliance risks before they affected patients or staff. The company is now expanding engagement with healthcare organizations seeking to modernize patient access, improve operational performance, and preserve the human connection at the center of care."Healthcare doesn't need another disconnected application," said Helio Padrao, CTO and Co-Founder of Wild Elm. "It needs an orchestration layer that helps every existing system work better together. Our vision is to become the intelligent operational layer connecting patient access, communications, scheduling, and clinical workflows across the healthcare enterprise. We're just getting started."About Wild ElmWild Elm is building the Healthcare Orchestration Platform for multi-site healthcare organizations. The company's platform helps healthcare organizations coordinate patient access, communications, scheduling, and operational workflows across fragmented healthcare systems, enabling clinicians and care teams to spend more time caring for patients.

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