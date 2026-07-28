Navy Strike Group Showcases Career Opportunities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Aviation enthusiasts from around the world gathered in Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture, the world’s largest aviation gathering, where the U.S. Navy showcased the many opportunities available through America’s Navy.

Navy recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes joined the U.S. Navy Strike Group at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, connecting with thousands of attendees and providing visitors with an immersive look into the technology, teamwork, and missions that define today’s Navy.

The Navy Strike Group is a cutting-edge, multi-scenario mixed-reality experience designed to give participants a hands-on look at the diverse career opportunities available in the Navy. From aviation and nuclear engineering to special warfare and medicine, the experience highlights the wide range of STEM-focused careers and missions that support the fleet.

“We have a whole bunch of different aircraft carriers that carry hundreds of thousands of different aircraft on a whole bunch of different platforms,” said Navy Counselor 1st Class Rheann Knowles. “We actually have a lot of different aviation opportunities, like F-16s, F-18s, different helicopters, P-8s, and all that stuff.”

Throughout the event, recruiters engaged with attendees, answered questions, and shared information about the many pathways available to future Sailors. The Strike Group allowed visitors of all ages to experience the Navy in a unique and interactive way, whether they were familiar with military service or exploring career options for the first time.

“It’s just different experiences of different lives in the Navy,” said Knowles. “Different jobs that we have in the Navy, like lowering helicopters, flying jets, catching and launching aircraft, and learning about America’s Navy history. It’s a cool different way to learn about what the Navy is about.”

Through mixed-reality technology, the Strike Group brings Navy missions to life, allowing participants to explore the teamwork and innovation required to operate in environments ranging from the depths of the ocean to the skies above.

During the event, Knowles spoke with local media to highlight the Navy’s aviation community and career opportunities, helping showcase the possibilities available to those interested in serving.

The modular Strike Group experience can be displayed as a full nine-cube exhibit or adapted into smaller configurations, allowing Navy Recruiting Command to reach hundreds of thousands of participants each year at events nationwide, including schools, colleges, fleet weeks, and community outreach events.

From aviation to advanced technology, America’s Navy continues to inspire the next generation of Sailors by demonstrating the opportunities, challenges, and experiences that come with a career in service.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by the U.S. Navy Strike Group at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. We look forward to seeing you again next year!

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes proudly serves 50 recruiting stations across Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Eastern Wisconsin, and the Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Our mission is to recruit the best and brightest of the next generation of Sailors through our enlisted and officer programs to serve in the U.S. Navy.