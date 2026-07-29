ProAct Safety CEO to Host Webinar on How Dissenting Views Lead to Better Safety Decisions

Based on Galloway's Professional Safety article, learn why the best safety decisions aren’t made through agreement – they’re shaped by constructive dissent.

A decision is stronger and more well-rounded when all perspectives have been considered” — Shawn M Galloway

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence and leadership strategies, announced that CEO Shawn M. Galloway will present the webinar “ Shape Better Safety Decisions with Dissenting Views ,” on Thursday, August 27 at 1:00 p.m. CT. The 60-minute live webinar, including live Q&A, is complimentary but requires advance registration.As organizations face increasingly complex operational and safety decisions, leaders are recognizing that encouraging thoughtful dissent can help uncover hidden risks, challenge assumptions, and improve outcomes before critical decision are made. “A decision is stronger and more well-rounded when all perspectives have been considered,” Galloway writes in the article that inspired the webinar.During the event, he will demonstrate how leaders can make stronger, more resilient decisions by intentionally seeking dissenting viewpoints. Participants will explore historical examples, review major incidents where critical concerns failed to reach decision-makers, and learn how organizations have strengthened decision-making by encouraging constructive disagreement. Attendees will leave with practical techniques they can immediately apply, including a five-question decision framework for high-consequence leadership discussions.Safety professionals, operational leaders, executives, and board members are encouraged to attend at no cost. Registration is now open at https://proactsafety.com/solutions/workshops/shape-better-safety-decisions- with-dissenting-views.ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway, CEO of ProAct Safety, advises global enterprises on building the system capacity to prevent harm, recover from disruption, and make safety a driver of business value. He has authored several bestselling books, published more than 500 articles, and created the first safety podcast, Safety Culture Excellence, now exceeding 900 episodes. Named among the Top 50 People Who Most Influence EHS and a Top 10 Speaker, his insights appear in Bloomberg, Fox News, and Sirius Business Radio and many others. He serves on the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, Forbes Business Council, and Fast Company Executive Board.ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com

1-min session preview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.