Elixirr Launches Execution Edge to Assure and Accelerate the Executive Agenda

The company's new capability combines decades of execution expertise with AI-enabled insights to help leadership teams turn strategic ambition into results.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elixirr , the award-winning global challenger consultancy, announced the launch of Execution Edge, a new capability designed to help leadership teams assure and accelerate execution of the executive agenda. It addresses the challenge faced by boards and C-suite leaders at many of the world's largest organisations: strategy is rarely what fails, execution is."Organisations do not struggle because they lack ambition or good ideas. They struggle when the conditions required for execution are not in place," says Dr Emiko Caerlewy-Smith , Partner at Elixirr and leader of Execution Edge. "Execution Edge helps leadership teams create those conditions, so they can assure and accelerate execution of the executive agenda and deliver measurable business results."As investments in transformation, AI and technology increase, ambition is outpacing what many organisations can deliver, widening the gap between the agenda a leadership team sets and the outcome it achieves. Execution Edge is built to close that gap, helping leadership teams strengthen accountability, accelerate decision-making and execute with greater speed, alignment and confidence.To learn more about Execution Edge, visit https://www.elixirr.com/en-gb/services/execution-edge-consulting/ About ElixirrElixirr is an award-winning global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of industries, markets and geographies. Founded in 2009, the firm set out to be the 'challenger consultancy' and do things differently than the large corporate consultancies dominating the industry: working openly and collaboratively with clients from start to finish, delivering outcomes based on innovative thinking, not methodology, and treating each client's business like their own. Elixirr was quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in 2020 and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2025. In addition to strong organic growth, Elixirr has acquired nine boutique firms - Den Creative, Coast Digital, The Retearn Group, iOLAP, Responsum, Insigniam, Hypothesis, TRC Advisory, Kvadrant Consulting - to grow the Group's capabilities, diversify the business, expand into new geographies and access new clients.

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