Integrative Recovery Therapies Addresses Substance Use Triggers During Summer in Metairie, Louisiana

Small moments of reflection can strengthen lasting recovery. Recovery grows stronger through connection. Recovery is built one healthy choice at a time.

Behavioral health practice shares strategies for navigating seasonal relapse triggers while supporting lasting recovery across the Greater New Orleans area

Summer should be a time to create meaningful memories—not to feel trapped by old patterns” — Sidney Miltz, LPC, LAC, MAC, NCC

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer brings vacations, celebrations, barbecues, and holiday gatherings, Integrative Recovery Therapies (IRT) is encouraging individuals in Metairie, Louisiana, and the Greater New Orleans area to recognize how seasonal changes can increase the risk of relapse for those in recovery from alcohol or substance use disorders.While summer is often associated with relaxation and celebration, it can also introduce unique emotional, environmental, and social triggers. Increased alcohol use at gatherings, disrupted routines, travel, loneliness, and heightened social expectations can make the season particularly challenging for individuals working to maintain sobriety or manage co-occurring mental health conditions.Integrative Recovery Therapies is using this opportunity to educate the community about relapse prevention, emotional awareness, and the importance of seeking support before challenges become crises.Summer Can Be One of the Most Challenging Seasons for RecoveryMany people assume the holidays present the greatest risk for relapse, but clinicians recognize that summer can create equally significant challenges. Extended vacations, family reunions, outdoor festivals, and celebrations often revolve around alcohol or other substances, placing individuals in recovery in situations that require careful planning and healthy boundaries."Recovery doesn't take the summer off," said Sidney Miltz, LPC, LAC, MAC, NCC, Co-Founder and Clinical Director of Integrative Recovery Therapies. "Many people experience increased pressure during the summer months because routines change, social events become more frequent, and substance use is often normalized. Understanding your triggers before you're in those situations can make all the difference."Recognizing Common Summer Substance Use TriggersIntegrative Recovery Therapies encourages individuals to be mindful of common seasonal triggers, including:- Social gatherings where alcohol or drugs are present- Vacation-related disruptions to healthy routines- Increased feelings of isolation or loneliness- Family conflict during reunions or holidays- Stress related to finances, childcare, or travel- Emotional overwhelm masked by the expectation to "have fun"Recognizing these patterns early allows individuals to develop proactive coping strategies that support lasting recovery rather than reacting once they are overwhelmed.Evidence-Based Treatment for Addiction and Mental HealthIntegrative Recovery Therapies provides comprehensive behavioral health services for adults experiencing substance use disorders, anxiety, depression, trauma, PTSD, ADHD, emotional dysregulation, and co-occurring mental health conditions.Services include:- Individual Therapy- Group Therapy- Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)- Family Therapy- Couples Counseling- Addiction Counseling- Trauma Counseling- Recovery Support Services- Interventions- Re-Entry CounselingThe practice uses evidence-based treatment approaches including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Motivational Interviewing, trauma-informed care, mindfulness-based interventions, and relapse prevention planning.Prevention Begins with Self-AwarenessTo help individuals better understand their relationship with alcohol, substances, anxiety, trauma, and recovery, Integrative Recovery Therapies offers a collection of free online self-assessment quizzes.Community members can explore:- Is Alcohol or Substance Use Affecting Your Life?- How Is Anxiety Affecting Your Daily Life?- Is Trauma Still Running Your Life?- Is It Time for Group Therapy?- Is a Loved One's Addiction Affecting You?These confidential self-assessments are educational resources designed to encourage reflection and help individuals determine whether it may be beneficial to seek professional support.Recovery Happens Through ConnectionIntegrative Recovery Therapies believes sustainable recovery is built through relationships, emotional regulation, accountability, and practical life skills rather than willpower alone."Summer should be a time to create meaningful memories—not to feel trapped by old patterns," said Nancy, Co-Founder and Addictions Counselor. "Recovery is about learning how to enjoy life while protecting the progress you've worked so hard to achieve. Asking for help before you're in crisis is one of the strongest decisions a person can make."The practice also emphasizes the importance of family involvement, recognizing that addiction affects entire support systems and that healing often happens together.Accessible Behavioral Health Care in Metairie, LouisianaIntegrative Recovery Therapies serves individuals throughout Metairie, Louisiana, the Greater New Orleans area, and surrounding communities with compassionate, evidence-based mental health care and addiction treatment.The practice accepts Medicaid, Medicare, and select commercial insurance plans while offering flexible treatment options, including evening Intensive Outpatient Programming and telehealth services for eligible Louisiana residents.Whether someone is seeking help for substance use, anxiety, trauma, or a loved one's addiction, Integrative Recovery Therapies provides a welcoming environment rooted in dignity, respect, and individualized care.About Integrative Recovery TherapiesIntegrative Recovery Therapies is a behavioral health practice serving Metairie, Louisiana, and surrounding communities with comprehensive mental health care and addiction treatment services. The practice provides individual therapy, group therapy, Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), family counseling, addiction counseling, interventions, and recovery support through a trauma-informed, whole-person approach. Integrative Recovery Therapies is committed to helping individuals reclaim their lives through evidence-based care, compassionate treatment, and lasting recovery.

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