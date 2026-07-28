Rodeway Inn & Suites - Fort Lauderdale Airport & Port Everglades Cruise Hotel Welcoming Off-Season Cruise Traffic

Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Port Everglades Cruise Port

Award-Winning Fort Lauderdale airport & cruise port hotel is welcoming cruise passengers at record numbers due to below-normal 2026 Atlantic hurricane season

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Off-season cruising means better deals and less people on ships, so it’s a win-win for our guests. With how great the weather has been so far in 2026, many are booking cruises and staying with us.” — Benny Fresco, General Manager

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodeway Inn & Suites - Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port, a budget-friendly, full-service 3-star cruise hotel near Fort Lauderdale Port Everglades Cruise Port and near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), is welcoming more guests than is typical for this time of year, likely due to below-normal 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.With just two total storms and no hurricanes so far this 2026 hurricane season, cruise passengers are confidently booking cruises and flocking to South Florida in record numbers to enjoy a cruise getaway. To keep up with the increased demand, the award-winning Fort Lauderdale cruise hotel kept the pace during this off-season at peak-season performance. Guests staying at Rodeway Inn Fort Lauderdale enjoy award-winning complimentary shuttle service courtesy of Rodeway's own, in-house fleet of luxury shuttles. Welcoming guests from all over the world, this Fort Lauderdale, Florida award-winning hotel specializes in pre-and-post-cruise stays, taking care of passengers for Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruise Line, MSC, Carnival, Norwegian, Holland America and Virgin Voyages cruise passengers departing from two of the country’s busiest cruise ports: Port Everglades and the Port of Miami.The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st, and officially ends on November 30th, 2026. An average hurricane season sees 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and up to 3 major hurricanes of category 3+, with sustained winds of 111mph or higher. With only 2 named storms and 0 hurricanes so far in 2026, this hurricane season is proving to be a record low.For the cruise and tourism industry in South Florida, the hurricane season marks an unofficial “off-season” with fewer tourists and cruise passengers booking cruises due to higher temperatures and fears of broken travel plans, cancellations and re-routes due to hurricanes. With only 2 named storms and 0 hurricanes so far in 2026, this hurricane season is proving to be a record low, leading to tourist confidence being at a record high.Guests choosing Rodeway Inn & Suites - Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port hotel for their pre and post-cruise stays receive complimentary parking for the duration of the cruise on hotel premises, complimentary shuttle transportation to and from the Port Everglades cruise port. Hotel amenities include complimentary breakfast, heated outdoor pool, whirlpool tub suites, tour packages, tropical garden, guest business center, fitness center, Wi-Fi, a full-service Forgot Something gift shop, a full-service conference and banquet hall, and dining at the Marina 84 Sports Bar & Grill."Slow hurricane season means busy tourist season." stated Benny Fresco, General Manager at Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port. "Off-season cruising means better deals and less people on ships, so it’s a win-win for our guests. With how great the weather has been so far in 2026, I can see why so many are booking cruises and choosing to stay with us."Pre and post-cruise stays at Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port can be booked via rodewayfll.com or booked directly by contacting the hotel.About Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Port Everglades Cruise PortRodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port is a budget-friendly, full-service Fort Lauderdale cruise hotel in close proximity to popular South Florida tourist destinations such as Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Broward Convention Center, Port Everglades Cruise port and the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Amenities include complimentary breakfast, heated outdoor pool, whirlpool tub suites, tour packages, tropical garden, guest business center, fitness center, Wi-Fi, a full-service Forgot Something gift shop, a full-service conference and banquet hall, and dining at the Marina 84 Sports Bar & Grill. Rodeway Inn is a top hotel for cruise vacationers, providing cruise port and airport shuttle services, long-term cruise parking as well as Day Rooms for disembarking guests. For more information on Rodeway Inn & Suites, visit http://www.rodewayfll.com or follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram. Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale is a member of Choice Hotels International, Inc.(NYSE: CHH).

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