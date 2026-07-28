WTO panel issues report regarding Turkish measures on EVs and other types of vehicles

dispute settlement On 28 July, the WTO circulated the panel report in the case brought by China in "Türkiye - Measures Concerning Electric Vehicles and Other Types of Vehicles from China" (DS629).

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