Consumer Brands Commends Maryland Court for Rejecting Unwarranted Expansion of Public Nuisance Law

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Consumer Brands Association issued the following statement from Stacy Papadopoulos, chief operating officer and general counsel of the Consumer Brands Association, in response to the Maryland Circuit Court’s dismissal of the City of Baltimore’s public nuisance lawsuit against consumer packaged goods companies:

“Packaging plays an essential role in protecting products, preserving ingredients, reducing waste and helping safely and affordably deliver the food, beverage, household and personal care products that Americans rely on every day. That’s why we commend the ruling by the Maryland Circuit Court, which determined that an agenda-driven lawsuit that unjustly and unfairly targeted companies engaging in lawful activity was without merit. The court correctly recognized that manufacturers of lawful products cannot be subjected to public nuisance liability simply because of how third parties later handle, manage or dispose of those products. Expanding public nuisance law in this way would represent a sweeping and unwarranted departure from established legal principles, create profound legal uncertainty for manufacturers of all lawful products and erode longstanding boundaries of product liability law.

Our members remain committed to complying with all laws while continuing to invest in innovations that improve packaging sustainability and advance a more circular economy. Lasting progress will come through clear national legal standards that promote collaboration and innovation, not through attempts to abuse the legal process to impose liability for the manufacture and sale of lawful products.”

### ABOUT THE CONSUMER BRANDS ASSOCIATION

The Consumer Brands Association champions the industry that makes the products you choose and the brands you trust. From household and personal care to food and beverage products, the consumer packaged goods industry plays a vital role in powering the U.S. economy, contributing $2.5 trillion to U.S. GDP and supporting 22.3 million American jobs.