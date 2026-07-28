Lithuania gives EUR 30,000 to help developing economies and LDCs improve trade skillset

The Global Trust Fund finances a range of capacity-building programmes, primarily delivered at the regional level across a range of trade-related areas. These training activities, led by the WTO Secretariat, are intended to help government officials broaden their expertise in WTO matters, including members' rights and obligations under WTO agreements. The programmes also help officials improve their ability to negotiate trade rules and promote their domestic interests. Over 13,000 participants took part in technical assistance activities in 2025, among which 29 per cent were from LDCs.

Lithuania's WTO Ambassador Raimondas Alisauskas said: "As the international trading system faces serious challenges, we hope that Lithuania's support will help developing countries strengthen their resilience to external shocks and develop their services and digital trade. In addition to financial support, Lithuania is ready to de deepen partnerships and share its experience, including the trade and economic reforms it has implemented."

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: "I warmly welcome Lithuania's contribution, which will help strengthen the capacity of developing economies and LDCs to engage more effectively in global trade, creating new opportunities for growth, resilience, and improved livelihoods."

With this latest donation, Lithuania's total contributions to the WTO Global Trust Fund since 2002 now amount to approximately CHF 475,000 (just over EUR 510,000).