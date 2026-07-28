Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean site in Nags Head where floodwater pumping occurred

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a precautionary swimming advisory in Nags Head. The advisory was lifted because floodwaters have receded, and pumping has ceased.

The precautionary advisory was posted July 24 at the oceanfront area near Conch Street in Nags Head when town officials began pumping water from flooded streets onto the beach to ensure roads were accessible for emergency vehicles. Floodwaters can contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers.

The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program samples 224 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s social media account.