Valasys Media's Prachi Shah Named to Business Elite's 40 Under 40: 2026 New York Edition

Prachi Shah, Director & Chief Financial Officer at Valasys Media, proudly holds her Business Elite 40 Under 40: 2026 New York Edition trophy and certificate. Business Elite 40 Under 40: 2026 New York Edition trophy presented to Prachi Shah. Valasys Media trade marked logo.

Director & CFO recognized for driving AI-driven business transformation, financial strategy, and long-term organizational growth at Valasys Media.

Prachi’s strategic leadership and financial discipline have been pivotal to our growth. This recognition reflects her impact and integrity, and customer focus driving Valasys Media’s Vision 2030.” — Mohammad Tareequddin, CEO of Valasys Media,

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valasys Media announced that Prachi Shah, Director & Chief Financial Officer, has been named to Business Elite's "40 Under 40": 2026 New York Edition, a recognition honoring fewer than 40 business leaders annually across the New York business community for demonstrated impact in leadership, innovation, and organizational growth.

Shah joined Valasys Media in 2016 as the company was finding its footing as a B2B demand generation business. A decade later, Valasys operates as an AI-powered revenue intelligence company with a proprietary scoring platform, a global client base, and a Vision 2030 roadmap. Shah has been instrumental in that transformation.

As CFO, her mandate has never been limited to financial oversight. When Valasys Media made the decision to build and launch Valasys AI Score (VAIS), its proprietary platform that helps B2B organizations identify and prioritize high-intent buyers, Shah was central to making it viable. She led the strategy, built the internal operational framework, and drove the cross-functional alignment that turned a product vision into a live business capability. VAIS is now core to how Valasys serves its clients.

Ahead of the VAIS rollout and its subsequent scaling, she pushed for structured AI upskilling and leadership development programs internally, operating on the conviction that technology transformation stalls when the people running it aren't ready for it.

"I'm honored to be recognized in Business Elite's 40 Under 40. This recognition reflects not just my journey, but the dedication of our entire team and the trust our customers place in us every day. As we continue building toward our Vision 2030, we're focused on creating responsible, data-driven solutions that help businesses grow with confidence. I share this recognition with everyone who has been part of that journey," said Prachi Shah, Director & Chief Financial Officer, Valasys Media.

Mohammad Tareequddin, Chief Executive Officer of Valasys Media, pointed to Shah's ability to connect financial discipline with strategic ambition as central to the company's growth trajectory.

"Prachi’s strategic thinking, financial stewardship, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in our growth. This honor reflects not only her individual achievements but also the values of innovation, integrity, and customer-centricity that define our organization. As we advance our Vision 2030, leaders like Prachi will continue to shape our future, inspire our teams, and help us create lasting value for our clients, partners, and stakeholders."

Business Elite's "40 Under 40": 2026 New York Edition recognizes executives who have moved the needle, not just held a title. Shah's selection reflects what a decade of integrated financial and strategic leadership can build when the two aren't treated as separate functions.

About Valasys Media

Valasys Media is a global B2B marketing and sales solutions company helping brands build predictable growth engines through services like Lead Generation, ABM, and Content Syndication.

Its proprietary VAIS platform powers data-driven prospecting by identifying ideal buyers, prioritizing accounts, and guiding outreach with actionable intelligence. Backed by data insights and a dedicated team of experts, Valasys enables clients to engage, convert, and retain the right prospects while maximizing ROI.

Recognized for its continued innovation and growth, Valasys Media has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

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Media Contact: pr@valasys.com

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