A Better Bid: Flood-Damaged Cars Sell for 44% Above the Average Auction Price

Flood damage can still mean premium value.

Flood-damaged cars sell for well above the platform average — a gap that holds at the median and widens sharply after a major hurricane.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Better Bid , a Copart auction broker serving buyers in the United States and more than 40 countries, today released seven years of its own auction data showing that flood- and water-damaged vehicles sold for an average of $9,543, or 44% above the platform-wide average of $6,616.The gap holds at the median as well, $5,400 against $3,850, so it is not the product of a few expensive outliers. The top 10% of flood-damaged lots sold above $20,290. In the ten weeks after Hurricane Ian, the platform sold a flood-damaged 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider for $183,000 and a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS for $119,000, both titled in Florida.Part of the explanation is composition. Water damage often leaves a vehicle's underlying value intact where a collision would not, and premium makes are modestly overrepresented among flood-flagged listings, at 16.7% against 13.0% across the platform as a whole.These vehicles do not arrive evenly. In the three months after Hurricane Ian, flood-flagged listings accounted for 65.5% of all Florida-titled lots on the platform, against 6.3% over the eight months before the storm. Two years later the pattern repeated: after Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton struck in 2024, flood-flagged listings made up 52.4% of Florida inventory over the following three months.Neither increase arrived immediately. In both years, listings stayed flat for roughly a month after landfall, then rose sharply, peaking five to six weeks out. The lag reflects the mechanics of a total-loss claim: a vehicle has to be inspected, the claim processed and the title rebranded before it reaches an auction listing.That interval points to a predictable part of the calendar. Atlantic activity typically peaks between late August and early October, and both of the peaks in A Better Bid's records landed in November. Forecasters expect below-average activity in 2026, with Colorado State University's July update calling for nine named storms and one major hurricane, but the lag applies whenever a significant storm does make landfall.The cars also do not stay in hurricane states. Florida and Texas account for most flood-flagged listings in the dataset, but California, New Jersey and New York each account for roughly 5%, none of them with direct hurricane exposure. Among flood-damaged vehicles shipped through A Better Bid, roughly one in six goes to an export destination and the rest stay in the United States.For buyers, the practical consequence is a matter of timing. Anyone shopping the used market in November and December is shopping in the months when flood-damaged inventory has historically been highest, and title branding requirements vary by state. Running a VIN history check applies even to listings that appear clean.METHODOLOGY: The analysis covers 44,866 vehicles processed through A Better Bid's brokerage between January 2019 and June 2026, of which 2,432 were flagged for flood or water damage as a primary or secondary damage type. Price figures are based on the 18,422 lots with a recorded winning price. The figures describe activity on A Better Bid's own platform rather than the U.S. salvage market as a whole, and the post-hurricane timing is drawn from two observed storm seasons.ABOUT A BETTER BID: Founded in 2006 and based in North Miami Beach, Florida, A Better Bid is a Copart auction broker giving buyers in the United States and more than 40 countries access to salvage, repairable and clean-title vehicle auctions without requiring a dealer's license.Learn more at abetter.bid.com.

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