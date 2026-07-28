Pappas’ New Ad = Out of Touch Politician 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

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karina@nhrsc.com

CONCORD, N.H. — Today, Chris Pappas released a new campaign ad focused on the cost of living in New Hampshire. In response, New Hampshire Republican State Committee Chairman Scott Maltzie released the following statement:

“This scripted campaign event may have been the first time he stepped into a New Hampshire grocery store in seven years,” said NHRSC Chairman Scott Maltzie. “Chris Pappas wants the people of New Hampshire to believe he’s fighting the rising cost of living, but his record tells a different story. He has repeatedly voted to raise taxes on hardworking Granite Staters. In fact, I can’t remember the last time I thanked Chris Pappas for doing anything to lower the cost of living.”

While Chris Pappas talks about affordability in campaign ads, President Trump and Republicans have delivered real relief for working families. The Working Families Tax Cuts, the largest tax cut in American history, put more money back into the pockets of Granite Staters after years of rising costs under the Biden administration.

Chris Pappas voted against that relief, once again proving just how out of touch he is with the families struggling to make ends meet.

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