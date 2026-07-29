Jett Winter Has Assumed the Role of Chairman at AdvisorPilot™ Inc.

Seasoned Silicon Valley CEO and Founder identifies a missing link in an underserved industry

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdvisorPilot™ today announced the appointment of Jett Winter, Co-Founder of the Company as its Board Chairman. With an MBA from Boston University and a BA from University of California, Santa Cruz, Mr. Winter has held five different CEO jobs in Silicon Valley as well as senior management positions for GE Vernova. His resume’ includes the successful execution of IPO’s, Private Financings, M&A, and the creation of top-tier executive teams. Mr. Winter has deep experience in software and business services. He has focused on the FinTech space for the past decade.“We are pleased that Jett has accepted the role of Chairman, said Christopher Perussina, Founder and CEO of AdvisorPilot™. “His business expertise and capital formation experience can truly accelerate the growth of our Company.”“During my recent tenure in the FinTech Industry, I have noticed how client workflow inefficiencies drain time for successful Financial Advisors”, said Mr. Winter. By founding AdvisorPilot with Chris and Robert Perussina, we have been able to build a fully integrated AI-powered platform to help financial advisors streamline customer acquisition and scale ongoing operations, while deepening client relationships.”As Chairman, Jett will manage investor-board relations. He will also serve as the guardian of the company’s mission and core philosophy, ensuring that long-term strategic pivots or major commercial expansions align with the original vision. As a founder, Jett ensures that AdvisorPilot retains its innovative edge while maintaining a high tolerance for calculated risk.About AdvisorPilot™AdvisorPilot™ is a purpose-built portfolio review and workflow software platform for independent financial advisors, collaborative offices, and institutional wealth management firms. Created by advisors for advisors, AdvisorPilot™ connects custodian statements, portfolio analysis, and client communications into one auditable workflow—empowering firms to deliver wirehouse-grade discipline with AI efficiency.

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