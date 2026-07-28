Dr. Joshua Michael, Dr. James Bell Elected to Lead State Board of Education

July 28, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

[email protected]

BALTIMORE (July 28, 2026) – The Maryland State Board of Education voted unanimously to re-elect Dr. Joshua L. Michael as President and elect Dr. James C. Bell as Vice President for the 2026-2027 term.

Dr. Michael and Dr. Bell were appointed to the State Board by Gov. Wes Moore. During Dr. Michael’s two years as President, the Board has advanced an ambitious agenda to strengthen teaching and learning across Maryland. Its work has included adopting statewide literacy and mathematics initiatives, redesigning the assessment and accountability system, and modernizing academic standards, instructional frameworks, and education regulations to better support student success.

“I am honored to continue serving as President of the State Board,” said Dr. Michael. “Our focus remains clear: strengthen teaching and learning so every child in Maryland has the opportunity to succeed. The foundation we built over the past two years positions us to accelerate progress, and I look forward to that work with educators, families, and communities.”

“Together, we will build on our progress in giving every student access to rigorous, engaging, and supportive learning environments,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “I appreciate the collaborative leadership that Dr. Michael and Dr. Bell have fostered in seeking to provide every Maryland student access to rigorous, engaging, and supportive learning environments.”

Dr. Michael and Dr. Bell will serve one-year terms in their respective roles.

Biographies

Dr. Joshua L. Michael

Appointed to the State Board in April 2023, Dr. Michael brings experience as an educator, public school parent, and policy expert to his service. He serves as Executive Director of the Sherman Family Foundation, a Baltimore nonprofit that provides grants to organizations to support children and families with a focus on early childhood and K-12 education. Dr. Michael began his career as a middle school math teacher in Baltimore City and previously served as the Director of School Partnerships at UMBC. He also served as Student Member of the State Board during the 2005-06 school year.

Dr. Michael holds a bachelor’s degree and doctorate in Public Policy from UMBC and master’s degree in School Leadership from Johns Hopkins University. He and his wife Leslie reside in Baltimore City with their three children, who attend public schools.

Dr. James C. Bell

Dr. Bell, who began his service on the State Board in July 2025, is a veteran educator, administrator, and district leader. He began his career as a math teacher and was promoted to assistant principal in Talbot County Public Schools after just two years in the district. He later became a principal and then Supervisor of Student Services in Dorchester County Public Schools, and later Director of Student Services and Secondary Leadership for the Seaford School District in Delaware. Since July 2022, Dr. Bell has served as Director of Instruction, Academic Support, and Community Well-Being at Building African American Minds (BAAM).

Dr. Bell holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern University, master’s degree in School Leadership, and doctorate in Education Innovation and Leadership from Wilmington University in Georgetown, Del. He and his wife Tara live in Talbot County. His two adult children work in the Talbot County school system. His younger daughter and four grandchildren are TCPS students.

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