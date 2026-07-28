Palmetto Publishing Releases John Mathew's Multigenerational Novel Tracing Four Centuries of Migration

Ages Never End Book Cover

Spanning 400 years and three continents, John Mathew's debut novel follows one family's journey from Kerala's rivers to America.

The history of humankind is the history of migration. I wanted to trace some of those journeys and explore what people carry with them across borders and generations.” — John Mathew

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Publishing has released Ages Never End, a new literary novel by John Mathew. Translated from the Malayalam Yugangal Avasanikkunnilla, the book traces four centuries of migration through the story of one family whose roots stretch from Kerala, India, to Delhi and eventually to the United States.The novel opens in the early 1970s, where a single mother named Alice prepares to leave Delhi with her young daughter Merlin and migrate to America. Their departure unfolds against the textured backdrop of a city alive with faded ghazal refrains drifting through narrow lanes and the layered rhythms of mid-century Indian life. From that intimate beginning, the narrative reaches back four hundred years to the banks of the Manimala River in Kerala, the ancestral homeland of Alice's family. Through settlers, wanderers, seekers, and survivors, the story maps how landscapes and identities have been carved and recarved by the persistent force of human movement.At the heart of the novel lies the tension between displacement and belonging. Alice carries little more than hope and the weight of an ancient lineage as she steps into an unfamiliar world. Each generation in her family confronts the same question: what do you hold on to when the world keeps pulling you forward, and what must you finally release? The stakes are deeply personal. Memory presses against reinvention. The places left behind never fully disappear, and the places arrived at never quite become home. Written in a distinctive postmodern style where every chapter stands on its own like a short story, the novel builds its emotional power through accumulation rather than a single linear arc.John Mathew stated, "The history of humankind is the history of migration. Migrations have reshaped cultures, rewritten identities, and created entirely new worlds. They continue today, quietly and persistently, for reasons as varied as war, opportunity, survival, and longing. I wanted to trace some of those journeys and explore what people carry with them across borders and generations."Ages Never End is positioned for readers of multigenerational literary epics by authors such as Amitav Ghosh, Abraham Verghese, and Jhumpa Lahiri. Its vast canvas of characters and situations, spanning three continents and multiple centuries, speaks directly to ongoing conversations about diaspora, cultural identity, and the immigrant experience. With immigration narratives continuing to resonate across global literature, the novel arrives at a moment when readers are seeking stories that place personal journeys within the sweep of history. The book targets readers aged 35 to 70 who appreciate literary fiction rooted in historical depth and emotional complexity.Ages Never End is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com . For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.About the Author: John Mathew is a novelist, story writer, and essayist whose work sits at the intersection of literary fiction and historical narrative. His debut novel, Ages Never End, is a postmodern, multigenerational epic that traces four centuries of human migration, from the banks of the Manimala River in Kerala, India, to the bustling streets of Delhi and onward to the United States. With a vast canvas of characters and situations, his writing offers readers an immersive exploration of how migration reshapes cultures, rewrites identities, and creates entirely new worlds.John's own life has been shaped by the same currents of movement that animate his fiction. Born in Mallappally, Kerala, he relocated to New Delhi in the early 1960s to pursue his education, absorbing the rich, textured life of the Indian capital during a transformative era. In the 1970s, he and his wife Bobbie migrated to Detroit, Michigan, before eventually settling in Houston, Texas, in the 1980s. These personal experiences of displacement, adaptation, and reinvention lend his storytelling an authenticity that resonates deeply with readers drawn to themes of cultural identity and social progress.Today, John resides in a northwest suburb of Houston with his wife Bobbie, where they enjoy retirement. His diverse cultural background and decades of lived experience across three countries continue to fuel his literary ambitions, giving him a unique perspective on the quiet, persistent forces that drive human beings to seek new horizons. Follow John Mathew for updates on new releases.

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