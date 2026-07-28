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Skagit County Assessor, Treasurer, and Auditor Announce Upcoming Closures

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July 28, 2026
 

Skagit County Assessor, Treasurer, and Auditor Announce Upcoming Closures

In an effort to reduce costs, the Skagit County Assessor, Treasurer, and Auditor’s offices will be closed on the following dates in 2026:

  • Friday, August 21st
  • Friday, September 4th
  • Friday, October 9th
  • Wednesday, November 25th
  • Thursday, December 24th

These closure dates have been scheduled in response to the ongoing budgetary challenges at Skagit County. As previously announced in the July 15 press release from the County Commissioners, Skagit County is facing a continued financial imbalance with revenues unable to keep pace with rising annual expenses. The County Commissioners expect to make additional service level and programmatic reductions through the upcoming budget process in order to adopt a balanced budget for 2027. To read more about the County Commissioners priorities for the 2027 budget, please visit our website.

All other offices in the downtown Mount Vernon campus will be open, including District Court, Superior Court, Juvenile Court, Sheriff’s Office, Prosecuting Attorney, Public Defender, County Clerk, Law Library, and Assigned Counsel. The Skagit County Assessor, Treasurer, and Auditor remain committed to serving customers and appreciate the community’s understanding as they work to reduce costs while continuing to provide essential services.

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Skagit County Assessor, Treasurer, and Auditor Announce Upcoming Closures

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