Shopoff Realty Investments Secures Unanimous Approval for 281-Unit Residential Development in Buena Park

Shopoff Realty Investments, a Commercial Real Estate Investment and Development firm 5600 Beach Blvd Rendering

Shopoff has secured unanimous approval from the Buena Park City Council for 5600 Beach Blvd, a 13.76-acre residential development in Buena Park, California

5600 Beach Blvd represents an important step forward for Orange County and is intended to help address the need for attainable and diverse housing options.” — Bill Shopoff

BUENA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments (“Shopoff”), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that it has secured unanimous approval from the Buena Park City Council for 5600 Beach Blvd, a 13.76-acre residential development in Buena Park, California. The firm also received unanimous approvals from Buena Park’s Planning Commission and the Airport Commission in May 2026.

The property is currently occupied by the Amway Corporation with a corporate sale-leaseback in place and consists of two industrial buildings totaling approximately 370,031 square feet of space.

“5600 Beach Blvd represents an important step forward for Orange County and is intended to help address the need for attainable and diverse housing options for first-time homebuyers and for Buena Park’s growing senior population. Transforming an industrial site into a vibrant residential community aligns with the city and county’s evolving needs, providing homes for people at every stage of life,” said Shopoff Realty Investments’ President and CEO, Bill Shopoff. “Our team is thankful for the City of Buena Park and those who advocated for the project, championing new and much-needed housing for Orange County.”

5600 Beach Blvd is in a prime area of Orange County, adjacent to the Metrolink line and less than a mile from the I-5 and 91 freeways. The development aims to deliver 231 three-story townhomes and duplex units, offered with four different floor plans, along with 50 for-rent senior affordable housing units, for a total of 281 new homes in Buena Park. The project also plans to include amenities such as a community pool, recreation area, open space, and play areas, with enhanced lush landscaping.

In February 2025, Shopoff acquired the site in a joint venture with a national homebuilder and immediately began working with the City of Buena Park and nearby residents for feedback on re-entitlement for residential use.

Shopoff added, “The current timeline has Amway occupying the property until the end of the year, at which time the national homebuilder will take control of the project and is anticipated to begin construction. We are looking forward to seeing all the families, working professionals, and seniors find their homes and community at 5600 Beach Blvd for many future generations to come.”

Homes are expected to be delivered in 2029-2030. To learn more about the project, visit 5600beachblvdproperty.com.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 34-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties, the entitlement of land assets, and development projects. The 34-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners, and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures: This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such an offer may only be made through the offering memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities are offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 18565 Jamboree Road, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92612. Development timelines and completion estimates are subject to change and dependent on multiple external factors.

The statements made by individuals quoted herein reflect their personal opinions and current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance.

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