Splendor Water Partners with Diplo's Run Club as Premium Hydration Enters a New Era of Wellness and Community

National partnership reflects the growing convergence of intentional hydration, experiential wellness, and consumer demand for thoughtfully sourced products.

SUMMERFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumers continue to embrace wellness through everyday rituals, rather than quick fixes, Splendor Water has announced a new partnership with Diplo's Run Club for its 2026–2027 event series, reinforcing the brand's belief that hydration is becoming an essential part of how people move, connect, and care for themselves.Spanning eight cities, including Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, San Diego, and Phoenix, the partnership places Splendor Water at the heart of one of the country's fastest-growing community wellness experiences. Throughout the series, Splendor will provide hydration for runners, staff, volunteers, and artist green rooms, while engaging participants through product sampling, branded experiences, integrated social campaigns, and retail availability at select event venues.The collaboration reflects broader shifts within both the beverage and wellness industries. As consumers become more intentional about the products they incorporate into their daily lives, premium water is evolving beyond convenience. Increasingly, shoppers are considering how water is sourced, preserved, and experienced, as part of a holistic approach to health and well-being."We're seeing consumers redefine what wellness looks like," said Sara Couch, General Manager of Splendor Water. "It's becoming less about perfection, and more about creating meaningful daily habits that people can sustain. Hydration is one of those foundational rituals, and we're seeing growing interest in products that are thoughtfully sourced and aligned with the way people want to live. Diplo's Run Club is a natural extension of that philosophy, because it brings together movement, music, and community in an authentic way."Sourced from an artesian aquifer in La Maná, Ecuador and naturally filtered through volcanic rock from the Cotopaxi region, Splendor's philosophy of Live Water centers on preserving the water's naturally occurring mineral composition from source to bottle through minimal intervention. Combined with recyclable glass, 100% recycled PET packaging, and an ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, the brand reflects the values increasingly shaping today's premium hydration category."At Diplo's Run Club, we're creating experiences that inspire people to move, connect, and have fun together," said Thomas Chuaqui Schmida of Diplo's Run Club. "We're excited to partner with Splendor Water to support our participants with premium hydration while enhancing the overall event experience.”About Splendor WaterSplendor Water is a single-source volcanic artesian water from La Maná, Ecuador, naturally filtered through volcanic rock and bottled at the source. Recognized for its exceptional purity and balanced mineral profile, Splendor is committed to sustainability, conscious sourcing, and supporting both personal wellness and environmental responsibility.Splendor Water is available in both still and sparkling varieties, with individually sized or large bottles. In addition, customers can select from glass or 100% BPA-free, recycled plastic bottles, depending on their lifestyle needs, all of which help support environmental initiatives across Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands.Splendor Water is available at retail locations nationwide, including Erewhon, Sprouts, Bristol Farms, Lassens, Lunds & Byerlys, D’Agostino’s, and Gristede’s, as well as through the company’s online shop. With new retail partners being added regularly, Splendor Water will also soon be available on Amazon and Walmart Marketplace, making it easier than ever for consumers across the country to enjoy premium bottled water that gives back.To learn more about Splendor Water, visit them online and follow @splendorwater on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Splendor Water and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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