The William Morris Group, P.A. welcomes Will Burnham as Associate

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The William Morris Group, P.A., an independently owned financial services firm, announced today that Will Burnham has joined the firm as an Associate. Burnham begins his professional career with the firm, continuing a family legacy in the insurance and financial planning profession.“We’re excited to welcome Will to our team of advisors, and we look forward to our continued growth,” said Chris Walters, Managing Principal of The William Morris Group, P.A. “Will’s competitive drive, academic achievements, and commitment to excellence align with our client-first approach and the values that define our firm.”Burnham graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi in May 2026 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. At Southern Miss, he competed as a member of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Team, was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma — the National Collegiate Athletic Honor Society — and was named the university’s “To The Top” Men’s Athlete of the Year.Prior to Southern Miss, Burnham earned his Associate of Arts from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He was a member of the 2024 NJCAA DII Men’s Golf National Championship winning team, received the 2023 Phil Mickelson Award as the nation’s top freshman golfer, and served as a Co-Leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.In his role as Associate at The William Morris Group, P.A., Burnham will support client service, financial planning, and business development initiatives across the firm’s individual and business client segments.About The William Morris Group, P.A.The William Morris Group, P.A. is an independently owned financial services firm. With decades of experience, we develop customized strategies for individuals and businesses utilizing the highest quality products and latest technology to help meet their needs. Whether you are a business owner protecting your employees and your company’s future or an individual planning a family’s future, we recognize that each client’s needs is unique. That is why we take the time to listen and understand each client’s needs and dreams. Our goal is to build long-term relationships based on trust and confidence.

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