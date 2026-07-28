AgHires Introduces New Job Board Designed for Today's Agriculture and Food Production Workforce

AgHires Redesigned Job Board 2026

AgHires Redesigned Job Board 2026

The new platform offers improved hiring tools and an enhanced experience for candidates and employers across agriculture, food, horticulture, and ag biotech.

LAMBERTVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgHires, a leading agriculture recruiting, executive search, and job advertising company, announced the recent launch of its redesigned job board. The new platform provides employers with greater flexibility, improved hiring tools, and a more streamlined way to advertise positions and connect with qualified candidates. It also offers job seekers a faster, more personalized experience for finding career opportunities throughout agriculture and the food supply chain.

For employers, the platform simplifies hiring with a more intuitive job posting and purchasing process, enhanced self-service tools, and an improved employer dashboard, making it easier to attract, manage, and engage talent. Hiring managers can also build a more robust company profile to showcase their organization, as well as choose from a variety of promotional upgrades to increase job visibility and candidate reach.

Job seekers benefit from a more personalized experience. Enhanced search filters, targeted job alerts, and greater control over their resume and profile make it easier to discover relevant opportunities based on their experience, interests, and preferred career path.

“Our goal has always been to make hiring in agriculture and related industries easier,” said Lori Culler, Owner of AgHires. “This new platform gives employers better recruiting tools to promote their opportunities and manage applicants while making it easier for job seekers to find their next career. It’s another way we are continuing to invest in the industry we serve.”

The redesigned platform also introduces more flexible subscription options for employers, allowing hiring managers and HR teams to post unlimited jobs while choosing which positions to enhance with discounted promotional upgrades. This flexible approach gives companies more control over their recruiting strategy while helping them maximize their hiring budget.

This new hiring experience reflects AgHires' continued commitment to helping agriculture and food employers find qualified talent while connecting job seekers with rewarding careers. As the hiring landscape evolves, AgHires will continue investing in tools and technology that support the industry's changing workforce needs.

Karyn Moyer
AgHires
karyn@aghires.com

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AgHires Introduces New Job Board Designed for Today's Agriculture and Food Production Workforce

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Karyn Moyer
AgHires karyn@aghires.com
Company/Organization
AgHires
P.O. Box 706
Lambertville, Michigan, 48144
United States
+1 734-790-9439
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About

AgHires is a leading executive search, professional recruiting, and job marketing firm serving the agriculture, horticulture, food production, and food processing industries. Through deep industry expertise, proven hiring strategies, and personalized support, AgHires helps employers attract and hire top talent across the agriculture and food supply chain. Based in Michigan, AgHires connects companies with the people they need to grow. Learn more at AgHires.com.

www.AgHires.com

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