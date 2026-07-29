Chris Walters Recognized by Forbes as the #1 Best-in-State on the 2026 Financial Security Professionals List

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris Walters, Principal of The William Morris Group, has been recognized on the Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals list as #1 Best-in-State, a distinction awarded to advisors recognized for their professional excellence, client dedication, and industry leadership.The honor reflects a career built on trusted relationships, thoughtful financial guidance, and acommitment to helping clients achieve what matters most to them."This recognition is a reflection of the confidence our clients place in us and the dedication of our entire team," said Walters. "We're grateful for the opportunity to support clients through meaningful financial decisions and help them pursue their goals with clarity and confidence."For more information, view Walter’s Forbes profile here:ABOUT THE WILLIAM MORRIS GROUPThe William Morris Group, P.A. is an independently owned financial services firm. With decades ofexperience, we develop customized strategies for individuals and businesses utilizing the highestquality products and latest technology to help meet their needs. Whether you are a businessowner protecting your employees and your company’s future or an individual planning a family’sfuture, we recognize that each of our clients’ needs is unique. That is why we take the time to listenand understand each client’s needs and dreams. Our goal is to build long term relationshipsbased on trust and confidence.

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