Safe Pro Group to Host SPAI Innovation Day Featuring Live AI Powered Drone Field Operations on August 25, 2026

The event, which features live Drone operations highlighting how American AI is utilized in the field, is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET and conclude by 12:30 p.m. ET. The platform can identify more than 150 types of explosive threats and objects of interest across large-scale, high-risk environments, turning drone-based video data into detailed 2D & 3D models.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI)

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced that it will be hosting an Innovation Day on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in Aventura, Florida. The event, which features live Drone operations highlighting how American AI is utilized in the field, is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET and conclude by 12:30 p.m. ET. Click here to view a video illustrating Safe Pro’s AI capabilities. Safe Pro Group Inc. is a new B2i Digital Featured Company . The B2i Digital Featured Company profile is coming soon at https://b2idigital.com/featured-companies At Innovation Day, Safe Pro’s leadership team will provide corporate updates and an overview of its expanding AI threat mapping solution portfolio and highlight developments in its government contracting pipeline. The event will also feature a live aerial demonstration of Safe Pro’s AI-powered real-time threat detection capabilities including key elements of its Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology and its advanced NODE edge compute solution. There will be a live Q&A session following the presentations.In-person attendance is limited to institutional investors and analysts and subject to availability. To request in-person attendance or for more information on Innovation Day, please contact Safe Pro Investor Relations at SPAI@soleburystrat.com.Portions of the event, along with supporting materials, will be made available live or via an archived replay available on Safe Pro’s investor relations website at https://safeprogroup.com/investors/ The Company’s patented SPOTD technology enables rapid analysis of drone imagery to identify potential explosive hazards, significantly reducing reliance on manual review while improving mission speed and operator safety. Powered by Safe Pro’s patented SPOTD technology, the NODE edge compute system uses AI and machine learning algorithms trained on one of the world’s largest real-world drone-based imagery datasets to instantly detect small, hard-to-find threats such as landmines, cluster munitions, UXO, and ambush drones. The platform can identify more than 150 types of explosive threats and objects of interest across large-scale, high-risk environments, turning drone-based video data into detailed 2D & 3D models. Operating on the edge without the need for connectivity, NODE enables the rapid generation of orthomosaics, vegetation height, terrain slope and digital surface maps and 3D models, all incorporating detected threats, providing rapid battlefield situational awareness to end users.Built on battle-tested AI, Safe Pro’s technology converts raw visual data collected by drones into rapidly shareable, high-resolution 2D and 3D maps, providing a novel and scalable approach to situational awareness on the battlefield. Safe Pro’s AI dataset includes more than 2.9 million drone images and over 51,750 confirmed detections collected in over 37,835 acres of land in Ukraine. For more information about Safe Pro’s real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ For information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com About Safe Pro Group Inc.Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a hybrid ecosystem leveraging both cloud infrastructure powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and edge computing capabilities, Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com Forward-Looking StatementsSome of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects and in this press release include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully demonstrate its technologies, Safe Pro’s ability to generate revenue from the sales of its products, its ability to support current and future customers, statements regarding commercialization and revenue generation, market opportunities, business momentum, the Company’s contract pipeline and expected continued growth. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ”believes,” ”estimates,” ”anticipates,” ”expects,” ”plans,” ”projects,” ”intends,” ”potential,” ”may,” ”could,” ”might,” ”will,” ”should,” ”approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company’s limited operating history and history of losses; the Company’s ability to successfully execute on government contracts; risks related to government contracting including contract modifications, delays, or cancellations; risks related to changes in government budgets, spending priorities, sequestration, or continuing resolutions that could reduce or delay funding for the Company’s programs; risks related to live demonstrations including regulator approvals, weather conditions, and airspace restrictions; the Company’s ability to scale operations; market acceptance of the Company’s products; competition; technological changes; the Company’s reliance on third-party technology providers including AWS; regulatory compliance; and general economic conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:media@safeprogroup.comInvestor Contact:Ankit Hira, Managing DirectorSolebury Strategic Communications for Safe Pro Group Inc.spai@soleburystrat.comAdditional Contact:

Safe Pro Group (Nasdaq: SPAI) to host Innovation Day on August 25, 2026

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