Governor McKee Ceremonially Signs Firefighter Safety Measure Creating State Electric Vehicle Database

RHODE ISLAND, July 28 - Published on Tuesday, July 28, 2026

WEST WARWICK, RI – Today, Governor Dan McKee was joined by Representative Earl Read (D-Dist. 26, Coventry, West Warwick, Warwick) and Senator John Burke (D-Dist. 9, West Warwick), the West Warwick Fire Department, the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal, firefighters and advocates as he ceremonially signed legislation (H7135A/S2181A) creating and maintaining a statewide electric vehicle identification database to support firefighter safety. The database is the first of its kind in the United States.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, electric vehicle fires can be difficult to extinguish due to the potential for hidden, delayed thermal events after crashes, creating special hazards for responders, including electric shock risks and environmental contamination.

“Keeping Rhode Islanders safe starts with making sure our first responders can do their jobs safely,” said Governor McKee. “This legislation gives our firefighters and first responders the up-to-date information they need so they can respond quickly and effectively. I’m proud to sign this bill to not only keep first responders safe, but to help promote safer communities. I’m thankful to the bill sponsors and firefighters for championing this legislation.”

The database, maintained by the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles, will identify all electric and hybrid motor vehicles powered in whole or in part by high-voltage lithium-ion batteries, providing firefighters with a centralized resource to help identify these vehicles and respond more safely and effectively during emergencies.

“Electric vehicle fires can pose unique challenges to firefighters,” said Representative Read, a retired Warwick police officer. “The intense heat, prolonged burn times and release of toxic gases, such as hydrogen fluoride, require specialized hazard tactics from fire departments. This legislation would create a system of communication between the DMV and fire departments, helping firefighters know where these vehicles are located.”

“These vehicles have seen a steady increase in use and popularity over the past two decades. Because of the dangers involved, firefighters are at significant risk of injury,” said Senator Burke. “While they are working diligently to understand the best practices in managing these types of fires, it’s up to us to help them by letting them know exactly where these vehicles may be.”

“Every second counts in an emergency, and this new database will provide firefighters with critical information that helps them prepare for the unique hazards associated with electric car batteries,” said Rhode Island State Fire Marshal Timothy P. McLaughlin. “By improving situational awareness, we’re better protecting firefighters who put their lives on the line every day while also strengthening their ability to protect the communities they proudly serve.”

“Community resiliency requires planning. Good planning requires accurate information,” said West Warwick Fire Chief Jeffrey Varone. “The information provided by this legislation will give communities a solid picture of how many EVs they have, so they can plan for the resources they need.”

“Firefighting is an inherently dangerous occupation,” said Paul Valletta, Jr., Legislative Director, RI State Association of Firefighters. “We greatly appreciate any time we can work together to pass legislation improving those odds”.