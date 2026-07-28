FIFA Fever Hits Seattle IT: Inside Our First-Ever In-Office World Cup 

When the world’s biggest soccer tournament came to Seattle, our team decided to bring a little of that magic into the office. The result? Seattle IT FIFA Fever, our first-ever in-office competition, and honestly, something none of us will forget anytime soon.

Why We Did It

The 2026 FIFA World Cup meant plenty of long hours for the folks working hard to support the matches happening right here in our city. We wanted to say thank you in a way that felt genuine. So we set out to boost morale, engage staff, and build a warm, positive atmosphere across the department.

The goal was simple: create a space where people could connect, have fun, and feel like part of something bigger. What we didn’t expect was just how seriously everyone would take it.

How It Worked

Staff members entered a draft and got assigned to teams, each one representing a country playing in the World Cup. From there, points were up for grabs across a lineup of activities designed to bring people together, whether they were in the office or joining from home.

Here’s what filled the schedule:

Weekly trivia that kept teams on their toes and sparked plenty of friendly rivalry.

A scavenger hunt where selfies served as proof you’d tracked down or completed each item. The photos alone were worth the price of admission.

An all-world potluck that turned the break room into a global feast, with dishes representing countries from every corner of the map.

3D-printed finger soccer, complete with a custom pitch and tiny shoes, all created right here using our own printer.

The Moments We’ll Keep Talking About

People committed in ways that surprised even the organizers. One team met every single week to strategize how to rack up more points. Others had dedicated Teams channels to share ideas on how to rack up points. That’s dedication.

Then there was Team Norway. Their members fully embraced the Norwegian persona of their director, leaning into the role with a level of commitment that had everyone laughing and cheering. It was the kind of playful team spirit you can’t manufacture. It just happens when people feel connected.

And the feedback said it all. As one staff member put it: “Really, this was the best event we’ve done, ever!”

A Big Win From a Small Team

Here’s the part that makes us proudest. This entire competition, every activity, every point tally, every 3D-printed shoe, came together thanks to a committee of just four people. Four.

That small but mighty group planned a captivating, joyful experience that brought the whole department closer. It’s a reminder of what our team does best: solving problems creatively, working together, and delivering something great, no matter the size of the crew.

Until Next Time

Seattle IT FIFA Fever proved that a little creativity and a lot of heart go a long way. We showed up for each other, we had fun, and we built memories that will carry us well beyond the final whistle.

To everyone who drafted a team, snapped a selfie, brought a dish, or battled it out in finger soccer: thank you. And to our four-person committee, you scored the winning goal.

Here’s to doing it all again.