Councilmember Saka introduces amendment to preserve land use appeals while expediting process for more housing

City Council will consider at today’s meeting

Councilmember Rob Saka (District 1) today announced that he’s introducing an amendment to Council Bill 121215, legislation aimed at expediting the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) appeal process, to preserve the public’s ability to appeal certain determinations to the Seattle Hearing Examiner. Amendment B also seeks to make the process faster and more predictable.

“Seattle must move quickly to address our housing shortage, but speed and public accountability do not have to be mutually exclusive. This is especially true when it comes to our local democratic process,” said Councilmember Saka. “An administrative appeal is not a veto over housing or growth. It is a limited opportunity to ask whether the City adequately studied the impacts of a major decision before that decision becomes law. My amendment reforms the process by making it faster and prioritizing housing-related cases, while retaining the rights of the public and their democratic appeals process.”

What the legislation does

The underlying bill will eliminate Hearing Examiner appeals for environmental determinations associated with Comprehensive Plan changes and development regulations, while retaining judicial and Growth Management Hearings Board review. The City’s analysis found 28 relevant administrative appeals over ten years; 19 were dismissed or withdrawn, while three resulted in some form of remand or reversal.

Rather than eliminating administrative (Type V) SEPA appeals entirely, Councilmember Saka’s amendment offers a more balanced alternative.

Prioritizes housing: Requires the Hearing Examiner to prioritize appeals involving Comprehensive Plan amendments or development regulations that facilitate housing.

Requires the Hearing Examiner to prioritize appeals involving Comprehensive Plan amendments or development regulations that facilitate housing. Accelerates timelines: Reduces the standard timeline for resolving these appeals from 120 days to 90 days.

Reduces the standard timeline for resolving these appeals from 120 days to 90 days. Preserves independent review: Keeps independent, pre-decision review of the City’s environmental analysis.

Keeps independent, pre-decision review of the City’s environmental analysis. Safeguards public input: Maintains the public’s ability to identify legitimate deficiencies before major land use decisions become law.

What’s next

The proposed SEPA appeals ordinance will be discussed and voted on by the City Council at today’s meeting. The session begins at 2 p.m. and Seattleites are encouraged to participate in public comment.

# # #