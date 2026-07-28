'Soulful September Soil' Brings Healing, Music, and Community Restoration to Detroit

Local entrepreneur Rahijaa Freeman hosts a transformational day of green therapy with live jazz powered by Nefertiti's Light

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community leader and entrepreneur Rahijaa Freeman today announced "Soulful September Soil," a neighborhood rooted community healing and gardening event taking place this September in Detroit. Designed as a sanctuary for both the land and the soul, the event brings together mental health support, cultural arts, and direct community care to breathe new life into local green spaces.As Detroit transitions into the autumn season, "Soulful September Soil" centers the therapeutic power of working with the earth. A therapist specializing in green therapy and community gardening will guide attendees through the grounding, restorative practice of planting and cultivation; a reminder that healing, like a garden, takes patience and tending. The afternoon will unfold to the sound of live smooth jazz, turning the work of restoration into a gathering worth savoring.Attendees will also get a first taste of what's coming to Detroit's gathering spaces, with a preview of Nefertiti's Light, Freeman's upcoming cultural coffee shop and art gallery. Premium blends sourced with the same intention behind everything Nefertiti's Light stands for; will be served to warm volunteers as they plant fall blooming perennials and spring bulbs, leaving behind a living, growing legacy in the neighborhood long after the day ends.Deeply rooted in supporting local families, the event will also host a Back-to-School Giveaway, distributing essential school supplies to neighborhood youth so they feel equipped and inspired heading into the new school year."Soulful September Soil is about deep roots, resilience, and neighborly love," said Rahijaa Freeman, Owner and Founder of Nefertiti's Light. "We are creating a safe space where Detroiters can gather, heal, put their hands in the dirt, and lift each other up. This isn't just about cleaning up lots, it's about cultivating peace, protection, and unshakeable joy in our community."Final calendar dates and volunteer registration details will be announced in the coming weeks. Local block clubs, residents, and partners looking to get involved are encouraged to reach out directly.About Nefertiti's LightFounded by Rahijaa Freeman, Nefertiti's Light is an upcoming cultural coffee shop and art gallery brand based in Detroit, Michigan. Dedicated to offering spaces of peace and artistic expression, the brand curates community focused events, workshops, and premium coffee experiences designed to feed the soul.For media inquiries, interview requests, or press access, contact Rahijaa D. Freeman directly.rahijaa@ rahijaa.com | (313) 788-0118 | Rahijaa.com

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