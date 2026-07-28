Find Timeless Treasures with River House at Odette's

River House at Odette's Antiquing Getaway at River House at Odette's

New Antiquing Package Invites Guests to Enjoy Vintage Shopping in the Charming Destination

NEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- River House at Odette’s, an indulgent and chic retreat overlooking the Delaware River in vibrant New Hope, Pa., welcomes visitors to hunt for historic treasures and coveted vintage pieces with its Antiquing Getaway. Including accommodations, private transportation to Lambertville’s Golden Nugget flea market (open on weekends) and other area shops along with a curated guide to the area’s best antique and vintage markets, the River House Antiquing Getaway starts at $434 per night and is available through Sept. 30, 2026. Once guests have curated the perfect pieces, River House handles the shipping, including a $100 shipping credit in the package rate.River House at Odette’s is the ideal riverside retreat for an antiquing getaway, with the southeastern Pennsylvania destination inviting guests to explore a vibrant offering of antique markets and vintage shops. From French farmhouse to rustic Americana, the area offers up charming finds and treasures.Tucked 40 miles outside of Philadelphia in the vibrant and inspiring New Hope community, River House at Odette’s calls guests to retreat to the quiet banks of the Delaware River. The 36-room boutique hotel (plus two adjacent elegant Guest Houses) stands where musician and actress Odette Myrtil once housed her boisterous cabaret. Named the Top Boutique Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, River House curates indulgent comfort with eclectic, flirtatious design elements seamlessly married with the property’s storied past for an unparalleled riverfront experience. Peppered with chic mementos of Ms. Myrtil’s bygone era, Odette’s Restaurant, the lobby Piano Lounge and the exclusive Roof rooftop bar entice with culinary endeavors designed to feel like a love letter to the site’s colorful history.To enjoy an Antiquing Getaway with River House at Odette’s, call 215.682.2022 or visit https://riverhousenewhope.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

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