Winners of the International Youth Festival THE PLANET OF ART – 2026 under the patronage of UNESCO have been announced

Organized by the Kazakhstan National Federation of Clubs for UNESCO in partnership with the World Federation of Clubs and Associations for UNESCO (WFUCA), the Festival is one of the leading international initiatives of the global clubs' movement, dedicated to children's and youth creativity.

Following the international selection process, 382 finalists from 50 countries have been selected by the Jury. The full list of winners and finalists.

The 2026 edition is dedicated to the theme "The Role of Women in Safeguarding and Promoting UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage" and marks the 80th Anniversary of UNESCO and the 45th Anniversary of the World Federation of Clubs and Associations for UNESCO. Through their artworks, participants highlighted the important role of women as guardians of traditions, custodians of cultural memory, and a bridge between generations.

This year, the Festival received entries from thousands of young artists aged 3 to 18 representing 54 countries. Their artworks celebrate the richness of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage and reflect the diversity of cultures, traditions, and artistic expression from around the world.

For more than several decades, THE PLANET OF ART has brought together over 100,000 participants from more than 60 countries, becoming an international platform that promotes artistic talent, intercultural dialogue, and UNESCO's ideals among younger generations.

The Festival Final will take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from 10 to 13 October 2026. Finalists will participate in an educational and cultural programme featuring workshops, an exhibition of selected artworks, meetings with distinguished artists and international experts, and the official Award Ceremony.

The Festival will conclude with an international exhibition at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, taking place from 10 to 17 November 2026. The exhibition will also feature the presentation of the official album of THE PLANET OF ART – 2026, showcasing the works of finalists from 50 countries.

The Festival is held with the support of UNESCO, the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, the Permanent Delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

THE PLANET OF ART continues to bring together young artists from across the globe, reaffirming that art is a universal language that fosters dialogue, celebrates cultural diversity, and inspires peace.