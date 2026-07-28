Safety of journalists covering emergencies are being discussed in the Kyrgyz Republic

On 3 July 2026, a round-table discussion entitled ‘The Safety of Journalists Covering Emergencies’ took place in Bishkek.

The event brought together representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, media executives, journalists, experts and representatives of state bodies to discuss pressing issues relating to ensuring the safety of journalists, improving cooperation between the media and state bodies, and developing practical recommendations for working safely when covering emergencies. The round-table discussion marked the final stage of the project, which had previously included training sessions for journalists from regional media outlets. In June and July 2026, representatives from the Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul, Naryn, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions took part in the training.

During the opening, Nurdin Duishenbekov, Chair of the Board of the ‘Journalists’ Public Association, highlighted the importance of the professional community, government bodies and the expert community joining forces to create safe working conditions for journalists.

During the round-table discussion, Baktybek Chamashev, Head of the Rapid Response Department at the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, presented an overview of current challenges and statistics on emergency situations in recent years, emphasising the need to provide the public with prompt and responsible information during crises.

Project expert Abdisharip Bekilov spoke about the main risks faced by journalists while working at the emergency locations and also presented practical recommendations on ensuring the personal safety of media representatives.

Colonel Y.T. Zholdoshbaev, Director of the Disaster Medical Service at the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, gave a presentation on the psychological resilience of journalists, emphasising the importance of timely psychological support and the prevention of professional burnout when working under conditions of constant stress.

Particular attention was paid to issues concerning cooperation between media outlets and state bodies. During a moderated discussion, the heads of the country’s leading media organisations discussed existing mechanisms for protecting journalists, camera operators and photographers, shared practical experience of organising safe working conditions for media outlets, and outlined areas for further improvement of professional standards.

Representatives from the press office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic outlined the current mechanisms for engaging with the media during emergencies, emphasising the importance of the prompt exchange of reliable information and compliance with safety requirements at emergency locations.

Following the round-table discussion, participants noted the need to continue systematic efforts to improve journalists’ safety, develop inter-agency cooperation, hold regular joint training sessions and implement uniform guidelines for the safe coverage of emergencies.