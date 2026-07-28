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Advancing Data Infrastructure and Governance in Lusophone Africa: Regional Workshop Concludes in Luanda

Technical sessions combined practical exercises with country presentations, enabling participants to compare national experiences and identify common priorities. Delegations examined institutional roles using the RACI methodology, exchanged experiences on interoperability, data quality, regulatory oversight and enforcement, and developed practical approaches for trusted data sharing in sectors including health and education.

Country representatives also shared progress and challenges in strengthening national data governance systems. Common priorities included improving interoperability between public institutions, enhancing data and AI literacy, clarifying institutional responsibilities, strengthening cybersecurity and modernizing legal and regulatory frameworks.

The discussions extended beyond policy frameworks. Following the workshop, participating delegations visited Angola's Data Protection Agency (APD) to learn about its institutional structure, supervisory functions, inspection procedures and enforcement mechanisms. The exchange provided practical lessons for countries developing or strengthening independent data protection authorities across the region.

The workshop also coincided with Angola's ongoing revision of its Data Protection Law. During the closing session, APD Executive Administrator, Amaro Figueiredo, announced that the revised legislation had completed public consultation and was expected to proceed through the national legislative process. The proposed law introduces stronger oversight mechanisms, establishes the role of Data Protection Officers in organizations processing large volumes of data and further aligns the country's governance framework with emerging challenges related to AI, digital transformation and data governance.

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Advancing Data Infrastructure and Governance in Lusophone Africa: Regional Workshop Concludes in Luanda

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