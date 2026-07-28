17th Annual Port Jefferson Village Cup Regatta For Charity Sets Sail on September 20th

Port Jefferson Village Cup Regatta Port Jefferson Village Cup Regatta

PORT JEFFERSON , NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 17th annual Port Jefferson Village Cup Regatta will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at Port Jefferson Harbor in Port Jefferson. Registration and check-in begins at 9 a.m., with participants boarding sailboats at 10 a.m. and the Memorial Parade of Boats launching at 11 a.m.According to cumulative fundraising records maintained by the Port Jefferson Yacht Club Foundation, the Village Cup Regatta has raised more than $1 million since its inception in 2010. This year's event continues the tradition of blending competitive sailing with deep community purpose. Half of the event's proceeds support the Palliative Medicine Program at Mather Hospital, while the remaining funds advance pancreatic cancer research through the Lustgarten Foundation.The Village Cup emerged from founder Chuck Chiaramonte's vision to give back to the Port Jefferson community while honoring people whose lives were affected by serious illness. Chiaramonte, who served as Commodore of the Port Jefferson Yacht Club in 2010, formed a committee to determine how the club could create a lasting benefit.Pancreatic cancer had touched the club directly: two former commodores and the club's recording secretary were among the people whose deaths helped motivate the event. What began as a small local initiative has evolved into a robust community institution that consistently draws participants, donors and community members from across the region.The event operates on a simple but powerful premise: people do not merely support the cause financially, they become active participants aboard donated sailboats provided by yacht club members. The 2026 regatta will feature three racing divisions competing in the waters off Port Jefferson Harbor, preceded by a poignant Memorial Parade of Boats. The parade honors people who have died from pancreatic cancer and other serious illnesses connected to the event's families and supporters.David Hubbard, Port Jefferson Yacht Club Fleet Captain and principal organizer, emphasizes the event's accessibility and community character. "The Village Cup brings our members closer to each other and the community," Hubbard notes. "We welcome first-time sailors and experienced crew members alike. No prior sailing knowledge is required, and our experienced skippers and crew provide guidance and supervision throughout the day."Participation options accommodate a wide range of engagement. Guest crew positions aboard racing sailboats cost $75 and include placement in the Memorial Parade, participation in the actual race, lunch aboard the boat and admission to the post-race reception and awards celebration. That same $75 price covers reception only attendance for those who prefer to support the cause without sailing. A full range of sponsorship opportunities extends from $250 to $25,000 for organizations and individuals seeking to enhance their visibility.Registration is now open through the official Zeffy platform, which also accepts donations at any amount and houses all sponsorship opportunities. Prospective boat owners and skippers can register through the dedicated skipper signup page.For detailed information about participation, sponsorship or volunteering, interested parties should contact the Village Cup organizers at info@villagecup.orgFor more information about the Village Cup Regatta, visit https://portjeffersonyachtclub.com/community/village-cup/ ---------------------Official Resources2026 Village Cup online registration, tickets, donations and sponsorships https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-village-cup-regatta Media Contact:

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