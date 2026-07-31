Everest reveals new post-stealth name, Lensing, after experiencing rapid acceleration in global customer growth

Everest is now Lensing Everest is now Lensing.ai

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the leading AI-native ERP Everest Systems revealed its post-stealth name: Lensing . This signals its most significant milestone since the company raised $140M from Sutter Hill Ventures , Altimeter Capital, Redpoint Ventures and D1 Capital. The new name comes on the heels of rapid global customer growth.“‘Everest’ was always a code name for our project of reimagining ERP for the AI era,” says Sandeep Chopra, Lensing Co-CEO and Co-Founder. “Now that we’re out of stealth and partnering with companies running complex global operations, it was time to roll out the true name that is really a reflection of just the immense value we’re seeing customers gain from the system. They’re closing faster, using AI agents to drive automation, calculating M&A scenarios in our business simulator, and managing dozens of global roll-up entities in multiple countries and currencies.”Behind the name: Lensing is a term from physics — gravitational lensing — describing how a massive object bends the light passing around it, magnifying and bringing into focus what was always there but previously out of reach. This is fitting because the company, Lensing, helps medium-to-large enterprises align their biggest internal ‘objects’ for financial scale and clarity, helping them adapt, go global, and run their entire financial operations.“If any team was going to figure this out, it was this one,” says Corbin Tognoni, Founder & CEO at Mirador Software Group. “You have Franz Faerber who created SAP HANA, dozens of CPAs, executives who spent nearly 30 years at SAP or JP Morgan, and the people who build the software that runs 90% of global GDP.”Further, Lensing, formerly Everest , recently added two new executives to build out its AI business. They are helping Fortune 500 organizations pilot Lensing’s AI feature, AiSpecify, which helps them develop entirely new applications, idea to production code. It does that by offering enterprises the first enterprise-native AI software development lifecycle. The system guides anyone including non-technical business users through research and developing specifications, then generates the functionality, and provides the guardrails and security controls to safely deploy applications.Those new executives:Sam Yen is the GM for Lensing’s AI business. He was J.P. Morgan’s Chief Innovation Officer for Global Banking and former Chief Design Officer for SAP.Sami Muneer is the cross-functional lead for Lensing’s AI business. Prior, he drove new business ventures as an MD at J.P. Morgan, and led multiple functions at various startups and SAP.And Corbin Tognoni has joined Lensing as a board member:Corbin Tognoni is the founder and CEO of Mirador Software Group, which buys and grows ERP software companies. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer of Forterro, a global private equity backed industrial ERP buy-and-build. Corbin began his career identifying and completing enterprise software buyout transactions at Battery Ventures and Forterro.

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