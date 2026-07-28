Temporary Closure of the West Entrance at Valley of Fire

July 28, 2026

Beginning August 3, 2026, the West Entrance at Valley of Fire State Park will be temporarily closed Monday through Thursday to allow for construction of a new entrance lane and additional fee booth. The project is designed to improve park access and reduce wait times for visitors.

The West Entrance will remain open Friday through Sunday under normal operating hours.

Visitors planning to visit the park Monday through Thursday should enter through the East Entrance, which can be accessed via State Route 169 or State Route 167.

Construction is expected to continue through the end of 2026. We appreciate your patience as we work to improve the visitor experience.