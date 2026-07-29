3Enrollment Marketing Appoints Alejandra C. Sosa Pieroni as Senior Vice President of Partner Strategy and Success

REXFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3Enrollment Marketing (3E), a leader in modern enrollment marketing, today announced the appointment of Alejandra (Ale) C. Sosa Pieroni, Ed.D. as Senior Vice President of Partner Strategy and Success.A nationally recognized higher education leader, Ale brings more than two decades of experience driving enrollment growth, student success, and institutional transformation. She joins 3E from Georgia Southern University, where she served as Executive Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing and Student Success, leading more than 350 professionals serving students across five campuses. During her tenure, the university achieved a 16% increase in total enrollment, record-setting incoming classes and retention, increased fundraising, and significant gains in degree completion.Ale’s appointment signals the next evolution of how 3E partners with clients at the executive level with strategic advisory services that help with goal setting, board communications, and new program analysis, while also working closely on day-to-day execution to ensure goals are met. For the past 20 years, Ale has led enrollment, marketing, student success on multiple campuses–consistently improving enrollment results.In her new role, Ale will lead 3E's Partner Success team, developing a client partnership model that combines results-driven enrollment marketing with executive enrollment leadership. The team, comprised of experienced higher education leaders and enrollment strategists, will provide institutions with practical expertise to accelerate enrollment performance and navigate complex institutional challenges."Ale is a tenacious competitor who is willing to do things differently to achieve better results, making her an exceptional fit for both 3E and our clients," said James Rogers, CEO of 3E. "She is a practical, energetic, and thoughtful leader with a proven track record of challenging conventional thinking at both large public and regional private institutions. We're excited about what her leadership means for our team and for the colleges and universities we serve.""At 3E, our north star has always been client results," said Patricia Maben, President of 3E. "While that commitment remains constant, the way we help institutions achieve those results continues to evolve. As higher education becomes increasingly complex, our clients need a strategic partner who can provide executive-level guidance alongside exceptional execution. Ale's leadership strengthens our ability to deliver both, reinforcing our commitment to achieving meaningful outcomes through lasting partnerships.""I am incredibly excited to join 3E at such an important time for higher education," said Ale. "I've dedicated my career to helping institutions expand opportunity for students, and I'm inspired by 3E's commitment to innovation, problem-solving, and measurable results. I look forward to partnering with our clients and our team to help institutions thrive."For more information about 3 Enrollment Marketing, visit 3enrollment.com. Learn more about Alejandra C. Sosa Pieroni on LinkedIn.About 3Enrollment Marketing, Inc.3Enrollment Marketing is committed to delivering measurable enrollment results for colleges and universities. Guided by its client promise to achieve 100% of client goals over a three-year horizon, 3E aligns every investment, decision, and strategy around client success. Powered by modern marketing strategies, the 3E Experience Platform, and expert teams, 3E sets the standard for intelligent, impactful enrollment marketing. Over the past seven years, approximately 85% of 3E clients have achieved growth in applications and net deposits.

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