CBH Homes Reaches 30,000 Happy Homeowners - A Milestone 34 Years in the Making

What started with one founder, a dream, a tool belt, and a pickup truck has grown into Idaho's most trusted homebuilding story.

Thirty thousand homeowners isn't just a milestone - it's 30,000 stories, 30,000 front doors, and 30,000 reminders that home will always matter.” — Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirty thousand brand new keys handed over. Thirty thousand dreams that came true right here in Idaho. CBH Homes has reached a milestone for a local Idaho builder that paves a new path for buyers - 30,000 happy homeowners and counting. Each dream accomplished one home at a time across the Treasure Valley and Southern Idaho.This milestone didn't happen by accident. It started in 1992 with founder Corey Barton, thirty-four years ago. CBH Homes is Idaho's #1 homebuilder and ranked #40 in the Nation by Builder 100 Magazine.In June 2026, the Idaho Business Review named Barton a 2026 ICON Honoree - an award recognizing leaders whose influence extends beyond their business to shape Idaho's economic and cultural landscape. The company has also been named as an Idaho’s #1 Best Places to Work in 2026.Idaho has grown into one of the most in-demand states in the nation, CBH Homes has kept pace. Today it builds new homes across Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Eagle, Kuna, Star, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Twin Falls, and Middleton - the most complete footprint of any homebuilder in Southern Idaho.The company attributes its consistency less to market conditions and more on focusing what they can control."People don't buy homes because the market is perfect. They buy because life moves forward," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. “Reaching 30,000 homeowners is the result of showing up year after year and staying focused on what matters most. Every day we ask ourselves: Are we building the right homes? Are they priced right? Are we making it easy to say yes? If we keep getting those three things right, families will keep choosing CBH Homes.”“Thirty thousand homeowners isn't just a milestone - it's 30,000 stories, 30,000 front doors, and 30,000 reminders that home will always matter. We're incredibly grateful that so many families have trusted CBH to be part of one of the biggest moments of their lives.” said Conger.CBH Homes has built its operations around being ready when those moments arrive - with more than 500 move-in-ready homes currently available across Southern Idaho and a buying process designed to move buyers from first look to close within weeks, not months. The result has been consistent demand even during periods when broader housing headlines have been negative.Over its 34-year history, CBH Homes' reach has extended far beyond just the homes themselves. CBH has partnered with local nonprofits and community organizations across Southern Idaho, including building six cabins in three days for Camp Rainbow Gold, a youth oncology camp in Idaho, and constructing a three-bedroom home alongside Habitat for Humanity in two days with more than 400 volunteers and 80 local businesses. Its Hearts Across the Valley public art initiative, launched in spring 2025, has placed 30 artist-designed installations across 13 Southern Idaho cities.CBH Homes estimates its cumulative impact - across homeowners, trade partners, suppliers, and employees - at more than 700,000 lives touched in Idaho since 1992.The company is also constructing a new headquarters in Caldwell, Idaho, which it has named The CBH Starship.“We’re just getting started. Here's to the next 30,000.” says Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.To explore available homes and communities, visit cbhhomes.com.About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho since 1992, proudly serving 30,000 happy homeowners and counting. CBH Homes has been named Idaho's #1 Builder, #1 Best Place to Work in Idaho and awarded #40 in the Nation by Builder 100 Magazine. Visit cbhhomes.com to learn more.

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