CLIMB Fund Strengthens Support for S.C. Charter Schools with Financing for Pee Dee Math, Science & Technology Academy

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLIMB Fund , a federally certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), has provided $312,000 in lending capital to Pee Dee Math, Science, & Technology Academy (PDMSTA) in Bishopville, providing flexible financing to help sustain the school's operations and advance its long-term vision.This financing reflects CLIMB Fund's commitment to expanding access to capital for organizations that strengthen communities across South Carolina. Through mission-driven lending solutions, CLIMB Fund helps organizations overcome barriers to traditional financing so they can continue delivering meaningful impact where it matters most.Founded in 2013, Pee Dee Math, Science & Technology Academy is a tuition-free public charter school serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Located in Bishopville, South Carolina (Lee County) the academy is the only rural charter school in the Pee Dee region and is dedicated to preparing students for success through an innovative curriculum centered around science, technology, engineering, and mathematics while fostering leadership, critical thinking, and community engagement.The $312,000 in funding will provide working capital to support the academy's ongoing operations, providing the financial flexibility needed to deliver high-quality educational opportunities while supporting the academy's future growth.Since opening its doors, PDMSTA has become a cornerstone of education in the Pee Dee region. The academy reports a 96% graduation rate, 100% college and career readiness among its graduates, and more than $8 million in scholarship offers earned by its most recent graduating class, underscoring its commitment to preparing students for success beyond the classroom.Recognizing the critical role charter schools play in expanding educational opportunities and strengthening local communities, CLIMB Fund views investments in mission-driven schools as investments in South Carolina’s future."Charter schools play an important role in preparing the next generation of leaders, innovators, and workforce talent. By providing flexible financing customized to meet the needs of these educational institutions, we are helping schools like Pee Dee Math, Science & Technology Academy remain focused on delivering high-quality education while continuing to grow their impact. At CLIMB Fund, we believe expanding access to capital for organizations that create opportunities is one of the most meaningful investments we can make in the future of our state and look forward to leading the charge in supporting even more charter schools throughout the Palmetto State."— F.A. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, CLIMB FundReflecting on the partnership, Dr. E. Keith Bailey emphasized the importance of having mission-driven financial partners who understand the unique challenges charter schools face."Running a charter school is not an easy job, and it takes a village. Our business partner introduced us to CLIMB Fund. CLIMB Fund heard our story, saw our vision, saw what we've accomplished over the past 10 years, and wanted to be a part of the work we're doing on the ground that makes a difference."— Dr. E. Keith Bailey, Executive Director, Pee Dee Math, Science & Technology AcademyBy partnering with institutions that educate future generations and strengthen local communities, CLIMB Fund continues to expand access to the financial resources organizations need to grow, adapt, and serve South Carolinians for years to come.About Pee Dee Math, Science & Technology AcademyPee Dee Math, Science & Technology Academy is a tuition-free public charter school located in Bishopville, South Carolina. Founded in 2013, the academy serves students in grades K–12 and is the only rural charter school in the Pee Dee region. Through an innovative educational model centered on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, PDMSTA prepares students to become confident, responsible citizens and lifelong learners equipped to succeed in a global economy. For more information, visit www.pdmsta.org About CLIMB FundCLIMB Fund is a federally certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to dismantling poverty as a catalyst for economic development by expanding access to capital, business resources, and economic opportunities across South Carolina. Through flexible loan products, technical assistance, and strategic community partnerships, CLIMB Fund empowers entrepreneurs, small business owners, and mission-driven organizations with the financial tools they need to grow and thrive. To date, CLIMB Fund has delivered more than 15,000 hours of technical assistance and helped create 8,000+ jobs statewide, strengthening local economies and creating pathways to lasting prosperity.

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