After 28 Years Investing in Retail Real Estate, Centers Dynamic Partners Scales Deal Flow with Smart Capital Center’s AI

Centers Dynamic Partners Scales Deal Flow with Smart Capital Center What Changes When Agentic AI Handles Deal Flow

The retail investment firm replaced a fragmented, multi-vendor underwriting process with Smart Capital Center's Agentic AI.

The team helps me underwrite a deal in a week instead of a month. As a sponsor, you must know your numbers cold, and Smart Capital Center lets me do that.” — George Arce, Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centers Dynamic Partners , a retail real estate investment firm now underwrites its deals on Smart Capital Center’s AI. The firm uses the platform to move faster and put more deals in front of investors at once as it builds toward a fund-level pipeline.Based in San Mateo, California, Centers Dynamic Partners invests in retail real estate across the Western United States. For 28 years, the firm has acquired, repositioned, and managed neighborhood and community retail centers. As it expands its deal capacity, the firm needed a faster way to underwrite opportunities and present them to investors.The Bottleneck Was the UnderwritingUntil now, building a financial model and financing package for lenders meant coordinating several outside vendors, each on its own timeline, with turnarounds that often ran one to two weeks per deal. That pace limited how many opportunities the firm could pursue at once. For a lean team chasing a growing pipeline, the underwriting itself had become the constraint on growth.One Workspace, Investor-Ready in a Fraction of the TimeWith Smart Capital Center’s AI platform , that work now happens in one place. Smart Capital Center is a living digital workspace where the firm can build, revise, and pressure-test a deal. The firm shares its vision and deal inputs, and Smart Capital Center's AI agents produce the first draft: pro formas, discounted cash flow models with tenant-by-tenant projections, construction draw and interest-reserve schedules, debt structuring across the capital stack, and the investment memo and reporting materials the firm shares with investors. From there the firm takes over, running its own versions and testing its own assumptions inside the workspace. It pairs the everyday flexibility of Excel, built right in, with the depth of institutional-grade modeling, so the firm gets both at once. Every output is editable, traceable to its source, and exportable, and experienced professionals apply their judgment to the numbers and make the calls that move a deal forward.Much of the work Centers Dynamic Partners currently leads involves repositioning vacant retail boxes into modern retail and event venues. Smart Capital Center models that full redevelopment lifecycle, from acquisition through stabilization and sale, so the firm can test scenarios and run sensitivities before committing capital."It's a lot easier now to have a team that helps me underwrite a deal in a week instead of a month. The end product is so detailed that the finance brokers were impressed — sponsors usually don't hand over that kind of underwriting. The software and the scrubbing capability with the AI has been enormous. As a sponsor, you must know your numbers cold, and Smart Capital Center lets me do that," said George Arce, Jr., President and CEO of Centers Dynamic Partners.Institutional Reach, Without the HeadcountLean, principal-led firms now compete and match the underwriting capacity of much larger institutions, without the staff or the cost base that capacity used to demand. Centers Dynamic Partners is building exactly that: a repeatable underwriting pipeline that lets a nimble team move on more deals at once and scale toward a fund. The firm plans to expand its use of Smart Capital Center as it grows, turning deal-by-deal modeling into a standing capability it runs every opportunity through.“Centers Dynamic Partners has decades of judgment about what makes a retail deal work. Our AI gives that judgment more power, so a nimble team can review deals with the rigor and speed of institutional juggernauts. That is what lets experienced investors scale and drive higher returns for their LPs,” said Laura Krashakova, CEO of Smart Capital Center.Frequently Asked QuestionsHow is AI used for underwriting in commercial real estate?AI reads the documents behind a deal and pulls in outside data on the market, the property, and current trends. From that, it generates underwriting assumptions using pattern analysis across many comparable deals. Smart Capital Center adds its own proprietary data on how submarkets perform and on occupancy, rent, and expense comps, built from the large volume of properties it analyzes each month for lenders, mortgage brokers, and asset managers. The platform checks a sponsor's assumptions against that real data and gives feedback in real time. It then builds the financial model and projections and drafts the narrative and materials a sponsor shares with investors. An interactive workspace lets investors review, edit, and adjust the numbers to reach a final underwriting they trust.What is agentic AI in commercial real estate?Agentic AI completes multi-step work on its own rather than answering one question at a time. Smart Capital Center’s AI agents take raw deal inputs, extracts and standardizes data. They also go online to find any additional info about property and market. This data is then transformed into interactive financial analyses and deal narratives, while experienced professionals review the output and make the final call.Can AI underwrite redevelopment and value-add real estate deals?Yes. Smart Capital Center’s AI platform models the full redevelopment lifecycle, from construction draws and interest reserves to lease-up timing and exit assumptions. That makes it well suited to value-add and repositioning strategies, where returns hinge on cost and timing rather than in-place income.Will AI replace underwriters and analysts in commercial real estate?No. AI does the heavy modeling so experienced professionals can focus on judgment, strategy, and investor relationships. On Smart Capital Center’s AI platform, sponsors keep full control of their assumptions and outputs, and every model stays editable.About Centers Dynamic PartnersCenters Dynamic Partners is a San Mateo, California-based retail real estate investment firm active across the Western United States. The firm focuses on the acquisition, redevelopment, management, and repositioning of neighborhood and community retail centers.About Smart Capital CenterSmart Capital Center is an industry-first CRE AI platform, monitoring 120M+ properties and 1B+ real-time market signals. The platform helps investors and lenders underwrite faster, model with precision, and act with confidence. Smart Capital Center is trusted by leading firms including JLL, KeyBank, Rose Community Capital, Tremont Realty, and Gantry.Learn more at www.smartcapitalcenter.com.

Centers Dynamic Partners Scales Deal Flow With Smart Capital Center's AI

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