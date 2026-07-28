Renowned Master Sculptor Vicco von Voss Redefines Eco-Luxury with Launch of the 'Legacy Table' Furniture Collection
Vicco von Voss launches the Legacy Table collection, bringing sustainable, handcrafted, museum-quality wood furniture to modern homes.
For over three decades, von Voss has earned national acclaim for creating custom, one-of-a-kind "functional sculptures" for high-net-worth private estates and architectural spaces. With the introduction of the Legacy Table, the master woodworker is pivoting to meet the growing market demand for sustainable interior furnishings, offering an accessible handcrafted collection that preserves his signature organic aesthetic without compromising on quality or sustainability.
“My work has always been about honoring the organic story of the tree,” says founder and lead artist Vicco von Voss. “With the Legacy Table collection, we are responding to a shift in how modern homeowners view luxury. People want sustainable, hand-crafted furniture that tells a story. Pieces built for daily life that can be passed down through generations rather than discarded in a few years.”
Sustainable Craftsmanship Meets Modern Interior Aesthetics
At the heart of the Legacy Table launch is a commitment to hyper-sustainable manufacturing and circular design principles. Rather than relying on commercially harvested lumber, every Legacy Table is crafted using 100% salvaged timber sourced from fallen or professionally removed trees.
Key features of the Legacy Table collection include:
Eco-Friendly Circular Design: Built exclusively from rescued and salvaged timber, reducing deforestation risks and maintaining a near-zero carbon footprint.
Accessible Custom Luxury: Streamlined hand-finishing processes allow design enthusiasts and interior decorators to acquire custom-grade artisan furniture at a competitive price point.
Authentic Natural-Edge Artistry: Features traditional Japanese and European mortise-and-tenon joinery combined with natural-edge silhouettes that highlight the natural grain, texture, and curves of the wood.
American Handcrafted Quality: Individually sculpted and finished by master artisans in Maryland, supporting regional American craftsmanship.
As trend forecasts highlight a movement away from "fast furniture" toward timeless, durable home investments, the Legacy Table collection positions von Voss at the forefront of the sustainable luxury furniture market.
"We don't just build furniture, we build relationships."
About Vicco von Voss
Born in Germany and educated at Washington College, Vicco von Voss is an internationally recognized wood sculptor and furniture designer based in Chestertown, Maryland. Operating his studio since 1994, von Voss’s work represents a seamless dialogue between natural organic forms and contemporary architectural design. Beyond his private commissions, von Voss is currently completing Woodhenge, a major public art installation celebrating regional forestry and environmental preservation at Adkins Arboretum.
To learn more about the Legacy Table collection or to view the full portfolio, visit legacytable.viccovonvoss.com
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