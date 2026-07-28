Renowned Master Sculptor Vicco von Voss Redefines Eco-Luxury with Launch of the 'Legacy Table' Furniture Collection

The Legacy Dining Table, handcrafted in soft maple takes center stage in a light-filled contemporary dining space.

Vicco von Voss launches the Legacy Table collection, bringing sustainable, handcrafted, museum-quality wood furniture to modern homes.

We don't just build furniture, we build relationships.” — Vicco von Voss

CHESTERTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumer demand for eco-conscious home decor and sustainable luxury continues to rise, renowned fine furniture designer and sculptor Vicco von Voss has officially announced the launch of the Legacy Table collection . Designed to bridge the gap between high-end gallery sculpture and functional interior design, this new line brings museum-quality, hand-crafted artisan furniture to a broader national audience.For over three decades, von Voss has earned national acclaim for creating custom, one-of-a-kind "functional sculptures" for high-net-worth private estates and architectural spaces. With the introduction of the Legacy Table, the master woodworker is pivoting to meet the growing market demand for sustainable interior furnishings, offering an accessible handcrafted collection that preserves his signature organic aesthetic without compromising on quality or sustainability.“My work has always been about honoring the organic story of the tree,” says founder and lead artist Vicco von Voss. “With the Legacy Table collection, we are responding to a shift in how modern homeowners view luxury. People want sustainable, hand-crafted furniture that tells a story. Pieces built for daily life that can be passed down through generations rather than discarded in a few years.”Sustainable Craftsmanship Meets Modern Interior AestheticsAt the heart of the Legacy Table launch is a commitment to hyper-sustainable manufacturing and circular design principles. Rather than relying on commercially harvested lumber, every Legacy Table is crafted using 100% salvaged timber sourced from fallen or professionally removed trees.Key features of the Legacy Table collection include:Eco-Friendly Circular Design: Built exclusively from rescued and salvaged timber, reducing deforestation risks and maintaining a near-zero carbon footprint.Accessible Custom Luxury: Streamlined hand-finishing processes allow design enthusiasts and interior decorators to acquire custom-grade artisan furniture at a competitive price point.Authentic Natural-Edge Artistry: Features traditional Japanese and European mortise-and-tenon joinery combined with natural-edge silhouettes that highlight the natural grain, texture, and curves of the wood.American Handcrafted Quality: Individually sculpted and finished by master artisans in Maryland, supporting regional American craftsmanship.As trend forecasts highlight a movement away from "fast furniture" toward timeless, durable home investments, the Legacy Table collection positions von Voss at the forefront of the sustainable luxury furniture market."We don't just build furniture, we build relationships."About Vicco von VossBorn in Germany and educated at Washington College, Vicco von Voss is an internationally recognized wood sculptor and furniture designer based in Chestertown, Maryland. Operating his studio since 1994, von Voss’s work represents a seamless dialogue between natural organic forms and contemporary architectural design. Beyond his private commissions, von Voss is currently completing Woodhenge, a major public art installation celebrating regional forestry and environmental preservation at Adkins Arboretum.To learn more about the Legacy Table collection or to view the full portfolio, visit legacytable.viccovonvoss.com

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