Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Zack Seltzer ranked first among Panama City Beach real estate agents for 2026.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zack Seltzer has been ranked the top real estate agent in Panama City Beach, FL for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise.Seltzer placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of his overall profile — combining documented production volume, a deep review record, and focused Gulf Coast specialization under a single brokerage he owns and operates.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Panama City Beach, FL in 2026, but only Zack Seltzer leads across every evaluation category. The remaining four agents — Molly McGrory, Scott Suber, Gene C. Ursprung, and Alice de La Penha — each bring genuine strengths to the market, from military relocation expertise to condominium specialization. Here is how they compare.#1: ZACK SELTZER - PANAMA CITY BEACH'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 2605 Navy Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL 32408Phone: 850-235-0578Website: https://seltzerrealestate.com/ Zack Seltzer is the founder and broker of Seltzer Real Estate, a boutique brokerage built around Panama City Beach and Florida's Emerald Coast. A University of Florida graduate (B.S. in Business Administration, Warrington College), Seltzer earned his Sales Associate license in 2016 and his Broker's license in 2018, bringing disciplined business fundamentals to every transaction.His practice is built on fairness, honesty, and direct communication — whether a client is purchasing a waterfront condo, selling a primary residence, or investing along the Gulf. Seltzer pairs sharp market knowledge with a results-first approach: sellers receive straight pricing advice, crisp presentation, and proactive updates, while buyers benefit from detailed local intel on insurance, rental potential, and true ownership costs.SALES PERFORMANCEOver 10 years in the industry, Zack Seltzer has completed more than 264 career transactions totaling over $106 million in sales volume, supported by 166 client reviews. That production earned him the Ranked #1 Real Estate Agent in Panama City Beach, FL in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings, placing first in both volume and sides.He also holds the RealTrends Verified — Top Agent by both Volume and Sides designation, the FastExpert 2026 Five Star Agent Award, and the FastExpert 2026 Top Agent in Panama City Beach, FL recognition. Those verified credentials make Seltzer the best real estate agent in Panama City Beach, FL heading into the second half of the decade.SPECIALTIES- Waterfront and Gulf-front condominium sales- Primary home sales and buyer representation along the Emerald Coast- Investment property analysis including rental potential and true ownership costs- Seller pricing strategy, listing presentation, and proactive marketing- First-time buyer guidance covering insurance, schools, and local market conditions- Broker-level negotiation and transaction managementPROS- Verified #1 RealTrends ranking in Panama City Beach by both volume and sides for 2026- More than 264 career transactions and $106 million in career volume — documented, not estimated- 166 client reviews reflecting consistent communication and results across transaction types- Licensed broker and brokerage owner, providing direct accountability rather than a hand-off to junior agents- University of Florida business degree applied to disciplined pricing, negotiation, and deal structuring- Covers the full spectrum of Panama City Beach real estate — condos, primary residences, and investment propertiesCONS- Operates a boutique brokerage, which may offer a smaller support staff compared to national franchise offices- Focused primarily on the Panama City Beach and Emerald Coast corridor, which may limit coverage for buyers searching well outside the region#2: MOLLY MCGRORY - RE/MAX TOWN & COUNTRY & BEACH HAVEN REALTYAddress: 1611 Dayflower Drive, Panama City Beach, FL 32413Phone: 770-596-6599Molly McGrory is a veteran broker and agency owner affiliated with both RE/MAX Town & Country and Beach Haven Realty. She serves a broad territory that includes Panama City Beach and the wider Emerald Coast, bringing extensive expertise in resort properties, relocation, and luxury listings. Her dual-brokerage affiliation gives her a wide referral network and strong regional presence, and she holds several advanced real estate designations that underscore her marketing and negotiation capabilities.Pros- Extensive industry background as a broker and agency owner- Holds several advanced real estate designations- Strong reputation for marketing and negotiation skillsCons- Splits focus between the Florida Panhandle and the Georgia market- High volume of business might mean less hands-on time for smaller transactions#3: SCOTT SUBER - BEACH HAVEN REALTYAddress: 1611 Dayflower Drive, Panama City Beach, FL 32413Phone: 850-830-3266Scott Suber is a dedicated Emerald Coast agent with Beach Haven Realty who brings a unique perspective as a military veteran. His practice centers on vacation and investment properties along the Gulf, with particular strength in military relocation and serving out-of-state buyers unfamiliar with the local market. Suber's own service background gives him firsthand understanding of the timelines, benefits, and logistics military families face when purchasing property in the Panama City Beach area.Pros- Specialized knowledge in military relocations due to his own veteran background- Strong focus on out-of-state and international buyers- Deep familiarity with the Emerald Coast communitiesCons- Part of a boutique brokerage rather than a massive national brand locally- Focuses heavily on vacation and investment properties, which may not suit all standard residential buyers#4: GENE C. URSPRUNG - BEACH TIME REALTY, INC.Address: Panama City Beach, FLGene C. Ursprung operates through Beach Time Realty, Inc., an independent local brokerage with deep roots in the Panama City Beach condominium and resort property market. He is well known for his extensive work with local condominium complexes and waterfront listings, often co-listing with his partner Jennifer Ursprung. His close ties to local title services and his concentration on a single market give him granular knowledge of building-level pricing trends and HOA dynamics.Pros- Deeply entrenched in the local Panama City Beach condo and resort market- Operates a dedicated local brokerage with close ties to local title services- Extensive track record with waterfront and investment propertiesCons- Operates a smaller, independent local brokerage- Primary focus appears heavily skewed toward condos rather than single-family homes#5: ALICE DE LA PENHA - COLDWELL BANKER REALTYAddress: 726 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408Phone: 850-771-3150Website: realexperts.proAlice de La Penha is a co-founder of The Real Experts Group at Coldwell Banker Realty in Panama City Beach. She leverages a comprehensive marketing strategy and data-driven pricing to assist buyers and sellers across the Emerald Coast. De La Penha is bilingual in English and Portuguese and holds multiple certifications including Military Relocation Professional and Pricing Strategy Advisor, giving her practice a broad reach across new construction, relocation, condos, and single-family homes.Pros- Co-leads a specialized team offering high-impact media and marketing strategies- Bilingual agent offering services in English and Portuguese- Holds multiple certifications including Military Relocation Professional and Pricing Strategy AdvisorCons- Works within a large team structure, which may involve delegating tasks to other team members- High demand as a top producer could limit availability for some clientsHOW THE TOP PANAMA CITY BEACH REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREAll five agents operate within the Panama City Beach and Emerald Coast corridor, yet each occupies a distinct position.Molly McGrory brings veteran broker credentials and a dual-brokerage network that extends into Georgia. Scott Suber carves out a niche with military relocation and out-of-state buyer guidance. Gene C. Ursprung offers hyper-local condominium expertise through a dedicated independent brokerage. Alice de La Penha pairs Coldwell Banker's national platform with bilingual service and a team-based marketing engine.Zack Seltzer, however, leads the overall evaluation — his verified RealTrends #1 ranking in both volume and sides, combined with more than a decade of broker-level experience and a review record built across condos, primary homes, and investment properties, places him ahead of every other evaluated agent in Panama City Beach for 2026.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR PANAMA CITY BEACH REAL ESTATEZack Seltzer is the clear choice for Panama City Beach real estate because he combines verified production, broker-level expertise, extensive client feedback, and broad knowledge of the local property market. Over 10 years, Seltzer has completed more than 264 transactions representing over $106 million in career sales volume and earned 166 client reviews.His production placed him #1 in Panama City Beach in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings for both sales volume and transaction sides. He has also earned RealTrends Verified recognition and FastExpert's 2026 Five Star Agent and Top Agent in Panama City Beach honors.As the founder and broker of Seltzer Real Estate, Seltzer provides direct accountability throughout the transaction. His practice covers waterfront condominiums, primary residences, investment properties, and first-time purchases, with guidance on pricing, insurance, rental potential, and ownership costs. This combination of documented results, local specialization, and direct broker involvement makes Zack Seltzer the most complete choice for Panama City Beach buyers and sellers in 2026.Zack Seltzer is available at 850-235-0578 or https://seltzerrealestate.com/ . The office is located at 2605 Navy Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL 32408.

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