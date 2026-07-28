Court Dismisses Claims Against Alaskaâ€”State Lands Secured

July 24, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€” The State of Alaska welcomes today's order from the United States District Court for the District of Alaska, which dismissed the Northern Alaska Environmental Center and its co-plaintiffs' claims as to approximately 1.38 million acres of Dalton Highway corridor lands already tentatively approved for conveyance to the State, and denied their request for a preliminary injunction halting the conveyance process for the remaining acreage. The court held that Alaska's sovereign immunity bars a private suit seeking to divest the State of lands in which its title has vested, and concluded that the plaintiffs are not likely to succeed on their central claim that these lands cannot be conveyed without further action by Congress.

“Alaska has fought hard to secure access to the lands that were promised to us at Statehood,” said Governor of Alaska Mike Dunleavy. “I am glad to see this land finally returning to Alaska’s control, and I am thankful for the tireless efforts of Alaskans who made it possible.”

The lands at issue lie along the Dalton Highway and Trans-Alaska Pipeline corridor. Alaska selected them under the Statehood Act, but they were held out of reach for more than fifty years by federal withdrawals dating to the 1970s. After the Department of the Interior revoked those withdrawals earlier this year, the State's long-pending selections took effect and Interior began conveying the lands. This case, Northern Alaska Environmental Center v. Burgum, No. 3:26-cv-00108-ACP (D. Alaska), sought to unwind that process.

“Alaska waited more than fifty years for these lands,” said Acting Attorney General Cori Mills. “The court's decision is an important step toward the promise Congress made at Statehood being kept in full.”

The State of Alaska has worked tirelessly over the years to secure its rightful claim to these lands. The court's order underscores what is at stake in that effort, noting the Supreme Court's observation that this land grant exists to propel private industry and create a tax base for the State. Today's ruling protects Alaska's interest in lands the State is now positioned to manage for the benefit of Alaskans for generations to come.

Attorney General Mills further emphasized, “This victory is for all Alaskans. It ensures that our state can continue to thrive, managing our lands for economic growth, environmental stewardship, and the benefit of every community.”

The State of Alaska looks forward to continuing its stewardship of these lands.

For media inquiries, please contact the Office of the Attorney General, State of Alaska.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.