Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Shannon Biszantz ranked first among Surprise real estate agents for 2026.

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon Biszantz has been ranked the top real estate agent in Surprise, AZ for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise.Biszantz placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of her overall profile — combining documented career production, a deep specialty in golf course and resort-style properties, and a consistently strong client review record.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Surprise, AZ in 2026, but only Shannon Biszantz leads across every evaluation category. The remaining four agents each bring legitimate strengths to the West Valley market, from military relocation expertise to broad metropolitan coverage, and are presented here with a fair assessment of their respective advantages and limitations.#1: SHANNON BISZANTZ - SURPRISE'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 15128 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374Phone: (602) 877-7653Website: https://biszantzconnection.com/ Shannon Biszantz is the founder of The Biszantz Connection and a Realtor associated with West USA Realty in Surprise, Arizona. What distinguishes Biszantz from other agents in the market is the precision of her niche: luxury golf course properties, resort-style homes, and active adult 55+ communities throughout the West Valley.Drawing on a family background in the golf industry and professional experience in international advertising, she brings a sophisticated, marketing-forward approach to high-value listings that few competitors in the Surprise market can match. Her office is headquartered directly in Surprise, giving her an immediacy and local presence that several competing agents — based in Peoria, Glendale, or Phoenix — do not share.SALES PERFORMANCEWith over 18 years of specialized real estate experience, Shannon Biszantz has completed more than 108 career transactions representing $130 million in career sales volume. She has accumulated 141 client reviews, reflecting a sustained record of client satisfaction across nearly two decades of practice.Her core market of Sun City Grand anchors her production, with additional activity spanning Sun City West, Sun City, Peoria, and Cave Creek. As the best real estate agent in Surprise, AZ , Biszantz has built her reputation on consistent performance in a well-defined segment of the market rather than broad, undifferentiated volume.SPECIALTIES- Luxury golf course property sales and marketing- Resort-style and vacation home representation- Active adult 55+ community transactions, including Sun City Grand, Sun City West, and Sun City- Retirement living transitions and relocation guidance- High-value property marketing leveraging international advertising expertise- West Valley buyer and seller representation across Peoria and Cave CreekPROS- Over $130 million in verified career sales volume across 108 transactions, demonstrating sustained production in a focused market- 141 client reviews reflecting a long track record of positive client outcomes- 18 years of specialized experience in golf course, resort, and 55+ community real estate- Designated "Golf Course Specialist" with a unique family background in the golf industry- Office headquartered directly in Surprise, providing immediate local market access- Combines the resources of West USA Realty with a boutique, personally managed practiceCONS- Specialization in golf course and 55+ communities may be less relevant for buyers seeking general residential properties outside those niches- Focused West Valley coverage area means clients in the broader Phoenix metro may need to look elsewhere#2: GEORGE LAUGHTON - MY HOME GROUPAddress: Peoria, AZPhone: (623) 343-9721George Laughton leads a highly visible, multi-location real estate team operating under My Home Group. A veteran team leader with an extensive regional presence, Laughton's operation serves a broad expanse of the Phoenix metropolitan area, including Surprise. His team offers comprehensive buyer and seller representation with additional services in relocation, foreclosure, investment properties, and remodel guidance.Pros- Leads a highly established team with extensive resources- Offers broad geographical coverage across the Phoenix metropolitan area- Provides specialized services including relocation and investment propertiesCons- High team volume may mean less direct contact with the lead agent- Broad service area might dilute hyper-local neighborhood focus#3: ADAM HAMBLEN - HAMBLEN TEAM - REALTY ONE GROUPAddress: 2413 W Anderson Ave, Phoenix, AZPhone: (602) 339-3396Adam Hamblen heads the Hamblen Team at Realty One Group, focusing on residential real estate across the West Valley. An established team leader with a strong referral-based business, Hamblen leverages a background in counseling and education to guide clients through transactions. He is known for his affiliation as a trusted real estate expert for a major financial brand, and his practice centers on buyer and seller representation.Pros- Strong emphasis on referral-based client relationships- Endorsed as a trusted real estate partner by a major financial brand- Brings a unique background in education and counseling to client interactionsCons- Operates a larger team model which may limit direct personal time with the lead agent- Primary office location is outside of Surprise#4: JULIE CALZA - MY HOME GROUP REAL ESTATE, LLCAddress: 6751 N Sunset Blvd Ste 320, Glendale, AZ 85305Phone: (623) 242-2900Website: calzaco.comJulie Calza is the founder of CalzaCo Real Estate Group, a military relocation specialist and dedicated West Valley broker. Her practice emphasizes strategic guidance, transparency, and VA loan expertise, serving military families, veterans, and new buyers near Luke Air Force Base. Calza also provides specialized support for simultaneous closings and general buyer and seller representation throughout the West Valley, including Surprise.Pros- Deep expertise in military relocations and VA loans- Strong focus on the West Valley and communities surrounding Luke Air Force Base- Provides specialized support for simultaneous closingsCons- Niche focus on military and veteran clientele might not appeal to all civilian buyers- Office is based in Glendale rather than Surprise#5: BRANDON HOWE - HOWE REALTYAddress: 9059 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy B-200, Peoria, AZ 85382Phone: (602) 878-6301Website: howerealtygroup.comBrandon Howe is the chief executive officer and designated broker of Howe Realty, a prominent independent brokerage with deep West Valley roots. Howe leads a sizable team serving the Northwest Valley and is recognized for extensive local market knowledge, innovative marketing strategies, and a strong presence in master-planned communities. His brokerage offers buyer and seller representation along with relocation and rental services.Pros- Owns and operates an independent local brokerage- Offers extensive multimedia marketing including property video tours- Deeply rooted knowledge of Northwest Valley master-planned communitiesCons- Brokerage is headquartered in Peoria rather than Surprise- Managing a large team and brokerage may reduce his availability for individual clientsHOW THE TOP SURPRISE REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREAll five agents bring credible strengths to the Surprise and greater West Valley market, but they occupy distinctly different positions.George Laughton offers the widest geographic reach and team-based resources across the metro area. Adam Hamblen differentiates through a referral-driven model and a counseling-informed client approach. Julie Calza fills a critical niche for military families and VA loan buyers near Luke Air Force Base. Brandon Howe brings independent brokerage ownership and strong multimedia marketing in Northwest Valley master-planned communities.Shannon Biszantz, however, is the only agent who combines verified career production exceeding $130 million, 141 client reviews, and 18 years of direct specialization in the golf course, resort, and 55+ community segments that define much of Surprise's residential character — all from an office headquartered in Surprise itself.Where other agents serve the area as part of a broader territory, Biszantz's entire practice is built around the communities and property types that make this market distinct.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR SURPRISE REAL ESTATEShannon Biszantz is the clear choice for Surprise real estate because she combines documented production, specialized market knowledge, extensive client feedback, and a local office in the community she serves. Over 18 years, Biszantz has completed more than 108 transactions representing $130 million in career sales volume and earned 141 client reviews.Her practice is specifically focused on the property types that define much of the Surprise market, including luxury golf course homes, resort-style properties, vacation homes, and active adult 55+ communities. Her experience in Sun City Grand, Sun City West, and Sun City provides valuable insight for clients navigating retirement moves and lifestyle-driven purchases.Biszantz also brings a family background in the golf industry and professional experience in international advertising, strengthening her ability to understand golf-oriented communities and market high-value properties. This combination of specialized expertise, verified results, client satisfaction, and a Surprise-based presence makes Shannon Biszantz the most complete choice for local buyers and sellers in 2026.Shannon Biszantz is available at (602) 877-7653 or https://biszantzconnection.com/ . The office is located at 15128 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374.

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