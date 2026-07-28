CABLExpress® Strengthens Leadership in High-Density Fibre Channel Infrastructure with Broadcom-Recognized Gen 8 Port Replication Solutions

Port Replication creates a deterministic mapping between the active electronics and the permanent structured cabling infrastructure” — Rick Dallmann

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CABLExpress today announced its continued leadership in structured cabling solutions for enterprise Fibre Channel environments, highlighted by its inclusion in Broadcom's High-Density Cabling Design Guide, supporting Brocade® Gen 7 and Gen 8 Director architectures. The CABLExpress Port Replication Solution helps organizations simplify cable management, reduce operational risk, and create scalable physical layer infrastructures for today's most demanding storage networking environments.

"CABLExpress has long focused on helping enterprise customers clarity, consistency, and scalability to complex storage networking environments," said Mike Palmer Vice President of CABLExpress. "Recognition within Broadcom's High-Density Cabling Design Guide validates the value of structured cabling and port replication as a best practice for modern Fibre Channel deployments." The CABLExpress Gen 8 solution is identified as the only authorized Brocade high-density port replication solution featured in the guide.

Designed for Today's High-Density Data Centers

The CABLExpress Port Replication Solution is designed in accordance with the Telecommunications Infrastructure Standard for Data Centers (TIA-942). It provides a structured cabling methodology that establishes a one-to-one passive representation of the active interfaces within the data center cabling plant infrastructure. Every optical port on active equipment—including SAN Directors, Ethernet Core Switches, Spine/Leaf switches, InfiniBand switches, AI/GPU fabric switches, and other high-density optical platforms—is replicated on at passive fiber distribution enclosure in an identical port-for-port, line card-by-line card configuration.

“Port Replication creates a deterministic mapping between the active electronics and the permanent structured cabling infrastructure,” said Rick Dallmann, Director of Data Center Architecture at CABLExpress. “Each optical transceiver interface corresponds directly to a uniquely identified passive port, eliminating translation between the active equipment and the cross-connect field.” The ability to decouple permanent cabling infrastructure from the active equipment supports hardware replacement, technology migrations, and line card upgrades without disturbing the backbone structured cabling system.

CABLExpress® Port Replication Solution

The Port Replication Solution pairs CABLExpress H-Series fiber enclosures with Skinny-Trunk® Ultra-Low Loss (ULL) fiber optic trunk assemblies to create a vendor- and platform-specific solution uniquely designed for the mechanical and optical characteristics of each networking platform. Every trunk assembly is engineered based on the switch or storage director manufacturer, chassis configuration, line card architecture, port density, connector interface, fiber count, and optical transmission protocol.

“Unlike generic fiber optic trunk assemblies, CABLExpress Skinny-Trunk® assemblies employ machine-specific staggered breakout geometries that correspond precisely to the physical location of each optical port on the active hardware,” said Dallmann. “By engineering specific cable staggers, each breakout leg is able to reach its destination without excess slack, crossover, twisting, or induced mechanical stress, thus maintaining proper bend radius throughout the cable path.” These are all critical elements for high-speed applications utilizing PAM4 modulation and parallel optics operating at 400G, 800G, 1.6T, and future AI interconnect speeds, where optical loss budgets continue to shrink.

CABLExpress solutions are engineered to support modern Fibre Channel optics and connectivity platforms, including SFP-DD, QSFP, OSFP, SN, LC, and MPO/MTP interfaces used throughout current-generation Brocade deployments.

Benefits for Enterprise Customers

Organizations deploying CABLExpress structured cabling and port replication solutions benefit from:

• OEM-aligned design consistency for Brocade Director environments.

• Reduced downtime risk through organized, intuitive patching architectures.

• Faster and safer moves, adds, and changes (MACs).

• Improved troubleshooting efficiency and operational visibility.

• Repeatable enterprise-scale deployment methodologies.

• Validation through inclusion within Broadcom ecosystem guidance.

About CABLExpress

CABLExpress is a provider of structured cabling, connectivity, and data center infrastructure solutions designed to help organizations optimize performance, improve reliability, and simplify the management of mission-critical network and storage environments.

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