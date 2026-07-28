Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Jen Tackney ranked first among Garden Grove's top real estate agents.

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jen Tackney has been ranked the top real estate agent in Garden Grove, CA for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com, which assesses agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise.Jen Tackney placed ahead of all other evaluated agents on the strength of her overall profile — combining documented career production, a deep base of verified client reviews, and a level of community involvement that no other agent in the market can match.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Garden Grove, CA in 2026, but only Jen Tackney leads across every evaluation category. Each competitor brings legitimate credentials and serves the area capably; however, when production history, review volume, hyper-local specialization, and industry recognition are weighed together, Tackney's profile stands apart.#1: JEN TACKNEY - GARDEN GROVE'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR 2026Address: 5256 Lampson Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92845Phone: 714-801-9882Website: https://www.teamtackney.com/ Jen Tackney is the Co-Owner and Team Lead of GMT Real Estate, a premier brokerage headquartered in the heart of Garden Grove. Her operation is rooted in the 92845 zip code, giving her an unmatched vantage point on West Garden Grove pricing, inventory cycles, and neighborhood-level trends. Beyond her core market, Tackney provides expert guidance in Cypress, Westminster, Stanton, Anaheim, and Buena Park — covering a significant swath of central Orange County while maintaining the hyper-local depth that distinguishes a true neighborhood specialist.SALES PERFORMANCEJen Tackney's career encompasses over 1,200 closed transactions and $375 million in career sales volume across 23 years of active practice, establishing her as the all-time #1 producer in Garden Grove. She carries a 5-star rating backed by 237 client reviews — a volume of verified feedback that few agents in any Orange County submarket can equal.Tackney is Ranked #2 Real Estate Agent in Garden Grove, CA in 2026 RealTrends Rankings, a Top Sales Nominee by the Pacific West Association of REALTORS(PWR), recipient of the Service Provider of the Year award from the Garden Grove Chamber of Commerce, and Honored as a Women of Distinction – Orange County.She has also received the Golden Boot Award and the PTA Oak Award for her sustained community contributions. For buyers and sellers seeking the best real estate agent in Garden Grove, CA , Tackney's combination of verified production and peer-level recognition is the benchmark.SPECIALTIES- Residential sales throughout Garden Grove and central Orange County- Investment property acquisition and disposition- Comprehensive seller representation and listing strategy- Probate and trust-related real estate transactions- Multi-city coverage including Cypress, Westminster, Stanton, Anaheim, and Buena Park- West Garden Grove (92845) hyper-local market expertisePROS- Over 1,200 career transactions and $375 million in career volume — the highest documented production of any Garden Grove-based agent- Ranked #2 in Garden Grove in the 2026 RealTrends rankings, with additional recognition from PWR and the Garden Grove Chamber of Commerce- 237 verified client reviews reflecting consistent 5-star service- 23 years of continuous, active practice in the same local market- Brokerage owner with direct decision-making authority — clients work with the principal agent- Office located in Garden Grove, providing immediate access for in-person consultationsCONS- High transaction volume may require coordination through the Team Tackney support staff for scheduling- Primary geographic focus on central Orange County means clients in distant parts of the county may need to explore additional options#2: REMAX TEAM ADAME - RE/MAX TEAM ADAMEPhone: (714) 317-2763REMAX Team Adame is a well-established real estate group operating under the RE/MAX banner in the Garden Grove area. Known for handling a wide range of residential properties, the team brings extensive local market experience and the backing of a major national franchise network. Their collaborative structure ensures broad coverage for both buyers and sellers.Pros- Backed by a major national brokerage network- Extensive track record of successful transactions in the immediate area- Operates as a collaborative team to ensure coverageCons- May lack the boutique, highly personalized feel of a solo agent- Team structure means clients might not always work directly with the lead agent#3: ELIZABETH DO - KELLER WILLIAMS REALTYAddress: 2130 Main St. Ste. 170, Huntington Beach, CA 92648Phone: (714) 823-9253Website: elizabethdo.comElizabeth Do leads a highly active real estate team affiliated with Keller Williams, serving Garden Grove and the broader Orange County region. The team is recognized for comprehensive marketing strategies and multilingual support — including Vietnamese, Spanish, and Mandarin — which is a meaningful asset in Orange County's diverse marketplace. The group also offers resources such as first-time homebuyer seminars and concierge-level services.Pros- Offers multilingual services including Vietnamese, Spanish, and Mandarin- Provides extensive resources like first-time homebuyer seminars and concierge services- Strong, well-structured team approachCons- Primary office is located in Huntington Beach rather than Garden Grove- High volume of clients may result in less direct face-time with the principal agent#4: ELMER MORALES - EHOMESPhone: (909) 227-5833Elmer Morales is the owner and broker of ehomes, an independent real estate firm serving Southern California, including Garden Grove. His brokerage emphasizes a straightforward, professional approach and offers modern selling solutions such as instant cash offers — an appealing option for sellers prioritizing speed and certainty over maximum market exposure.Pros- Offers flexible selling options including cash offers- Brings deep industry expertise as a brokerage owner- Independent brokerage allows for adaptable client servicesCons- Primary contact number and offices suggest a broader regional focus rather than a hyper-local Garden Grove exclusivity- Operates across a very wide geographic area in Southern California#5: POWER REAL ESTATE GROUP - REAL BROKERAGE TECHNOLOGIESAddress: 2390 E. Orangewood Ave, Suite 400, Anaheim, CA 92806Phone: (714) 925-4418Power Real Estate Group is a large, systems-driven team brokered by Real Brokerage Technologies, serving buyers, sellers, and investors across multiple Southern California counties. Their structured management approach emphasizes scalable processes, dedicated transaction coordination, and broad geographic coverage — qualities that appeal to investors and clients managing multiple properties simultaneously.Pros- Highly structured team with dedicated transaction coordination- Broad coverage across multiple Southern California counties- Strong focus on scalable systems and lead generationCons- Headquartered in Anaheim and Riverside rather than Garden Grove- Corporate, systems-heavy approach may feel less intimate to some buyersHOW THE TOP GARDEN GROVE REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREAll five agents bring genuine capability to the Garden Grove market, but their profiles differ in meaningful ways. REMAX Team Adame benefits from a nationally recognized brand and deep local roots.Elizabeth Do's multilingual team and concierge resources serve Orange County's diverse population effectively, though her base of operations is in Huntington Beach. Elmer Morales offers the flexibility of an independent brokerage with creative selling solutions like cash offers, while Power Real Estate Group provides a systems-driven, multi-county platform suited to investors.Jen Tackney distinguishes herself by combining the highest documented career production of any Garden Grove-based agent with a brokerage headquartered in the city itself, a verified review record that reflects sustained client satisfaction, and a portfolio of industry and community recognitions earned over more than two decades. Where competitors tend to serve Garden Grove as part of a broader regional footprint, Tackney's practice is anchored in the city — a difference that shows in her pricing accuracy, neighborhood-level knowledge, and accessibility.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR GARDEN GROVE REAL ESTATEJen Tackney is the clear choice for Garden Grove real estate because she combines exceptional production, more than two decades of local experience, extensive client feedback, and direct community involvement. Over 23 years, Tackney has completed more than 1,200 transactions representing $375 million in career sales volume, establishing her as the all-time #1 producer in Garden Grove.Her brokerage is headquartered in Garden Grove, and her practice is deeply rooted in West Garden Grove's 92845 zip code. This local concentration gives her detailed knowledge of neighborhood pricing, inventory trends, and buyer demand while still allowing her to serve clients throughout Cypress, Westminster, Stanton, Anaheim, and Buena Park.Tackney's 237 verified client reviews, multiple industry honors, and community awards further distinguish her record. As the Co-Owner and Team Lead of GMT Real Estate, she also offers clients direct access to a principal decision-maker supported by an established team. This combination of documented results, hyper-local expertise, client satisfaction, and community leadership makes Jen Tackney the most complete choice for Garden Grove buyers and sellers in 2026.Jen Tackney is available at 714-801-9882 or https://www.teamtackney.com/ . The office is located at 5256 Lampson Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92845.

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